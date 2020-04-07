David Beckham Spent £19 million on Miami Penthouse

David Beckham has blown £19 million on a Miami party pad – versus his other half’s desires.

The former footballer, 44, sprayed his money on the five-bedroom penthouse home, which remains in the heart of the city, and near his brand-new club Inter Miami, it’s declared.

But Posh, 45, was claimed to have desired a much more family-friendly residence and was ‘mortified’ when she saw the luxurious home.

A source informed Heat publication: “The brand-new Miami pad is an appropriate showstopper – it’s fantastic, so modern-day, with incredible sights and seven-star luxury.

“At first Victoria resented exactly how showy it is – it’s even more like something they would have opted for back in the days of Posh & Becks bling, and she was mortified.”

Victoria and David Beckham

(Image: Getty)

The deluxe Miami home

(Image: One Thousand Museum by Zaha Hadid Architects)

As well as five bedrooms, the house has an ultra modern-day kitchen area and its very own pool.

The structure has a shared roof pool, airport, health spa, hair and salon, acai and juice bar, and a sunbathing location.

Victoria did not believe the residence would be appropriate for when she went to with their kids Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and eight-year-old Harper.

The airport in addition to the structure

(Image: One Thousand Museum by Zaha Hadid Architects)

The source included: “She was afraid the home would certainly be some sort of ‘bachelor’ pad.

“But he’s ensured her that’s not the instance and that this would be ideal for them as a household.”

The Beckhams are self-isolating in the Cotswolds

The Beckhams are presently alone in their Cotswolds estate.

Their residence flaunts its very own £30,000 tennis court, dive swimming pool and typical Estonian sauna and steam bath that set the couple back £14,000…

The pair have been recording their self-isolation throughout social media sites and providing followers a glance right into their lockdown tasks such as cooking and enjoying movies in their residence movie theater.