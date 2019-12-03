Daily Horoscope 4 December 2019 for All Signs: Libra needs to save money

Daily Horoscope 4 December 2019: A change is in store for Gemini, Libra needs to save money, and Scorpio is good at keeping secrets.

The daily horoscope for all signs shows you what the stars and planets predict for you today. If you want to find out how your day is going to be, read further.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

You are feeling sad and alone because your partner does not have enough time to spend with you today. Try to be more understanding, things will change for the best in a short time, and your partner will be able to give you the attention you need.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Appearances are deceitful, so you better not believe everything people say today. You will meet someone new, but take care of yourself, you must protect your heart. Pay attention to all the details.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

You are not happy about your current workplace anymore, so you start thinking that a change may be what you need. Maybe it is not a bad idea at all. It is great to try something new once in a while, especially if you are not content with the things you do right now.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Friendship means a lot to you, but you may exaggerate when it comes to your friends because you want to spend every day with them. They need some space and they do not know how to tell you to not invade their privacy so much.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

The routine has installed in your love life and you want to spice it up. You plan a romantic evening for you and your partner. A short trip is also a great idea. You may take a few days off work to go to a place you have never been to before.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Be careful today, because you might be attracted to somebody who has a bad influence over you. It may be hard to resist, but try not to fall under their spell. It is better if you do not go on a date with them.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

This is not a good day for shopping, because you might spend all your money. You need to save, so try not to buy the most expensive things. Try to limit yourself and buy only the products you absolutely need.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Everybody feels the need to confess to you today because they have seen you are good at keeping secrets and you are trustworthy. You will be busy listening to their problems and you will advise them well. They will be grateful for your time!

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Today you will be preoccupied with your financial situation. You are having difficulties with money and you try to manage better your resources. Maybe you need to find a better job or to ask for money for a loan.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Everybody relies on you today because they see you as an authority. You will be their leader in a project or they will come to you to ask for help in a matter of something related to work. You have great ideas and you inspire the ones around you.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

You care very much about the others and today you will try to be there for them when they have a hard time, especially if it means to cry on your shoulder. They know you are their best friend and they can rely on you.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Today you are not in a great mood, you feel emotional and recall past memories which have made you suffer. Try to put a smile on your face and take your friends out to eat or go shopping together. You will definitely feel better afterward!

Now that you discovered the predictions made by astrologers for the daily horoscope for all signs, you can enjoy your day and make the best out of it!