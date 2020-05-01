Cristiano Ronaldo’s Partner, Georgina Rodriguez, Presents Her Black Thong

Her daily exercises have been a reoccurring theme amongst followers as she remains to self-quarantine with companion, Cristiano Ronaldo, and their family members in Portugal.

But Georgina Rodriguez tossed Instagram fans a curve-ball on Friday early morning by breaking from the standard and sharing a racy picture from her veranda.

The Spanish beauty, 26, ultimately revealed her pert bottom in a black thong while showing up to air washing on a clothes rail.

Fitness fan Georgina settled her appearance with a comfortable black top, white fitness center socks, and a set of high-top Nike trainers.

Taken from behind, the lively photo – no question taken by Portuguese striker Ronaldo – catches the brunette as she sets out her garments altogether sight of the sweeping Madeira shoreline.

Georgina and Cristiano have stayed behind shut doors with their family members, Cristiano Jr., 9, doubles Eva and Mateo, 2, and Alana, 2, after transferring to Portugal from Turin in north Italy.

Her most current post comes after she was disrupted by her two-year-old little girl Alana while training with a resistance band on Monday early morning.

Georgina showcased her mind-blowing contours in a little black crop top and a set of fitness tights as she exercised in the house.

She accessorized her fitness appearance with a baseball cap and a flimsy silver pendant locket while completing the attire with a set of vibrant trainers.

At very first, Alana showed up content with sitting by her mum while she trained, adorably having fun with her makeup while rested on among the weights.

However, the young person quickly got tired and roamed over to her mommy, that was actively attempting to proceed with her exercise.

Moments later on, Alana toddled to the video camera and took care of to knock it off its perch, bringing the pleasant clip to a sudden end.

She captioned the article: ‘Starting the week triggering the body with one of the lead characters of my life/ @aloyoga [translated from Spanish]…