Courtney Stodden Flashes Lots of Side-Boob in a Small White String Swimwear

She struck out at Chrissy Teigen recently, charging the model, 34, of trolling her online when she was just a teen.

And Courtney Stodden agreed with followers that ‘the very best vengeance is art’ as she revealed she had created a brand-new track called Bully on Instagram on Sunday.

The blonde appeal, 25, that increased to popularity when she wed to star Doug Hutchison, aged 16, wore a small white swimwear to inform her fans regarding her brand-new track.

Courtney flaunted her surgically-enhanced bosom in the string swimwear top, which she teamed with ruched bases.

She composed: ‘BRAND-NEW TUNE «BULLY» UPCOMING YOUR METHOD THE NEXT FEW DAYS Y’ALL!!!!! #newmusic #bully #booty @jaydiggsmusic.’

One follower commented: ‘The ideal vengeance is art,’ to which the truth celebrity responded: ‘YASSSSSS I hope you’re gonna enjoy it.’

Last week, Courtney charged Chrissy of harassing her when she was just 17.

The Celebrity Big Brother star shared a collection of tweets she declared to have got from John Legend’s other half, 34, that has 12.6 million fans.

The various tweets, which continue to be offered on Twitter from 2011 and 2012, variety from ‘I despise you,’ ‘go. To rest. Permanently’ and ‘you have rabies.’

It is vague what context the tweets were sent out in.

Courtney spoke up regarding the remarks as she disclosed she is presently writing a publication, which will additionally disclose the reality behind her ‘poisonous’ connection with ex-husband Doug, 59.

In an enthusiastic five-minute video published to her Instagram, entitled ‘A message to Chrissy Teigen be much better [butterfly emoji] @chrissyteigen #chrissyteigan, she claimed: ‘I seem like women require to encourage women.’

‘So-called celebs s**t-shaming me, harassing me, makes me question where are we as a culture? It’s not as much along as I believed we were for women; it truly frightens me.’

Courtney took place to frankly assert: ‘This video is certainly calling out Chrissy Teigen. She tracked me, pestered me, harassed me. Keep in mind, and I was a little, 16/17 throughout her duration of harassing me and disliking on me.

‘I’m not attempting to state she recognized what was occurring yet when you’re a 16-year-old wed to a 50-year-old, having a celeb system like Chrissy’s, intimidation 17 or 16-year-old women, it sticks to you. I’ve known just how much Chrissy Teigen impacted me.’

The truth celebrity called Chrissy that just recently countered at her very own giants over a swimwear video , a ‘hypocrite’ and included: ‘Shame on you, Chrissy!’

Courtney proceeded: ‘You’re a hypocrite, you reproached not just one more woman, I never talked with her and constantly respected her, I was little. She, as a grown-up woman, possibly should not be disliking on any person, fairly truthfully, with a system like hers.’

The reality celebrity after that declared it ‘injured’ her, and she invested lots of evenings ‘damaging down’ over the tweets.

Courtney finished her tirade with: ‘I wish you can gain from this error as it impacted me. I am still blocked from your Twitter, and I did not do anything.’

MailOnline has called Chrissy Teigen’s agents for remark.

Courtney has been single given that settling her separation from star Doug early last month…

The two stars got wed in 2011 when he was 50, and she was just 16.