Conan O’Brien Stuns Fans with Sleek Flat Hairdo

Conan O’Brien surprised listeners this week when he appeared on the latest episode of his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, wearing a noticeably different hairstyle: his trademark ginger pompadour was slicked back and much flatter than usual. For a familiar public figure who has kept the same look for decades, the change was impossible to miss — and, for a while, unacknowledged.

Quiet reaction during the episode

The episode begins with O’Brien sporting his classic silhouette in the intro, then cuts to his interview with comedian Molly Shannon — and for the duration of their roughly 45-minute conversation, neither host nor guest addressed his new look. Not a joke was cracked, not even a compliment was offered on how brave one has to be to debut a new hairstyle in such a public forum.

This content can’t be displayed right now. To view this embed, please accept targeting cookies. It’s loaded from a third party and requires that permission to appear.

Manage cookie preferences



Listeners and followers react

The look wasn’t subtle — it was deliberately slicked back and flat, not the result of a lazy styling day. That prompted speculation among fans: was it for a shoot, a new style experiment at 63, or something else? In the comments on O’Brien’s Instagram post about the episode, one person compared him to Paulie Walnuts from The Sopranos, another suggested an “Irish mobster” vibe, and a commenter cut to the chase and said what everyone else was thinking: “Girl talk to us about this hair!!!!”

He explains: a bad scalp sunburn

Fans didn’t have to wait long for answers. On Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly published a clip from the podcast in which O’Brien explained why it looked like he just got out of the shower. It turns out he got a really bad scalp sunburn at President Obama’s library opening.

How the burn unfolded

O’Brien told his co-hosts, Sona Movsesian and Matt Gourley, that he had attended the opening of the Obama Presidential Center a week prior and was feeling pretty smug about remembering to put sunscreen on his face. (After the “three-hour plus” ceremony, O’Brien recalled that Stephen Colbert and David Letterman were sporting “bright, bright red” faces.) A few days later, however, he started feeling “like my skull is on fire, and then two days after that, my [scalp] is really itchy, and whenever I itch it, it looks like a snow globe.” O’Brien described the situation as “white freckled confetti … pouring off of my head. It’s disgusting.”

Home remedy and on-camera regret

After “going crazy” wondering what was going on, someone finally told O’Brien that he had a sunburn on his scalp. The remedy for that is, apparently, rubbing oil onto your head. Unfortunately for O’Brien, he forgot he was going to be on-camera. “I come in and I look like I’m in Sha Na Na. I’m a grease ball. I’m so greasy,” he said. He went on to compare himself to Frankie Valli, Kenickie from Grease, and Gordon Gekko from Wall Street — all pretty accurate assessments.

A simple reminder about SPF

So, there you have it. O’Brien got a really bad sunburn, and the rest of us got a reminder that the sun can and will get you wherever you don’t apply SPF. Luckily for all of us, they make sunscreen mists specifically for your scalp. Maybe Conan will keep that in mind the next time he decides to sit in direct sunlight for nearly four hours.

Stay in touch. The latest in style, self, culture, and power in your inbox. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.