CNN Offers Shocking $1.99 Deal on All Access Subscription

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CNN has introduced its subscription service, “CNN All Access,” offering subscribers 24/7 live global news and premium original content. This service includes live shows, documentaries, specials, and a treasure trove of archival footage. Alongside the streaming library, users also enjoy full access to CNN.com and the CNN app sans any paywall restrictions.

CNN’s Limited-Time Subscription Offer

Originally launched at $6.99 per month, CNN is currently enticing new customers with a limited-time introductory offer: just $1.99 per month for the first two months. This represents a remarkable 72% discount off the regular price. CNN

Limited-Time Deal Expires: Monday, Sept. 7

To take advantage of this offer, sign up through Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service. Apart from a vast selection of TV shows and movies, Prime Channels allow users to add streaming subscriptions individually. Currently, CNN All Access is offered at the discounted rate of $1.99 per month for the first two months, available exclusively as a Prime Video add-on channel.

After the initial two months, the subscription will revert to its standard price of $6.99 per month. It’s crucial to act fast—this promotional pricing is available until Monday, Sept. 7. $1.99/month

$6.99/month

72% off

What Is CNN All Access?

CNN All Access serves as a comprehensive service, delivering live news streams from CNN U.S. and CNN International. Subscribers also gain paywall-free access to CNN.com’s digital articles and on-demand programming, including beloved shows like Anderson Cooper 360, CNN NewsNight With Abby Phillip, The Lead With Jake Tapper, and various documentaries and films.

The platform is compatible with a wide array of devices, including Apple iPhone, iPad, Android smartphones and tablets, as well as smart TVs like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Roku, LG, Samsung, and Vizio. It can also be accessed via popular web browsers such as Google Chrome and Apple Safari on laptops and mobile devices.

This deal is available to all Amazon shoppers. However, Prime Members, who pay $14.99 per month or $139 annually, will enjoy additional savings and exclusive perks during their shopping and streaming on the platform.

Those who aren’t Prime Members can take advantage of a 30-day free trial, which includes all Amazon Prime benefits—access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming, Amazon Photos, rapid free shipping, in-store discounts at Whole Foods Market, exclusive shopping events, and more. For further details on Amazon Prime and its offerings, click here. $1.99/month

$6.99/month

72% off