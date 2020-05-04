Cindy Crawford Looks Identical to Kaia Gerber in Super Bowl Pepsi advertisement

Cindy Crawford shared a spectacular brand-new image of herself looking similar to her little girl, Kaia Gerber, while firing hoops, in other words, jeans shorts and reviving memories of her 1992 Super Bowl industrial.

Cindy Crawford, 54, among the initial queens of putting on Daisy Dukes, showed off an appearance comparable to the one she put on in her well-known 1992 Super Bowl Pepsi advertisement in a brand-new Instagram image on May 3, and it additionally had her looking similar to her 18-year-old little girl, Kaia.

The former model put on a red Chicago Bulls jacket, a set of denim shorts also known as Daisy Dukes, and blue and black tennis shoes in the brand-new photo, which revealed her jumping mid-air while trying to get a basketball right into a basketball hoop. With her lengthy bumpy brownish locks connected back directly into a braid and her account insight, Cindy looked strikingly comparable to Kaia, confirming her younger functions are still clear as day.

Cindy utilized the image’s inscription to confess her attire in it was from the 1990s and additionally took a minute to provide a shout-out to the brand-new docu-series The Last Dance, which has to do with former Bulls gamer Michael Jordan. “This is what happens when you take a girl from Illinois and put her in Jordans and a jersey that @DennisRodman gave her back in the 90s,” she created in the inscription. “Getting ready to watch #TheLastDance tonight on @espn (and @netflix outside the US). You can also check out the pre-show chat on ESPN’s Facebook Live at 530 pm est! Special shout out to my action photographer @randegerber. (And, please notice my shadow… tribute to the GOAT!)”

Although Cindy didn’t define whether the Daisy Dukes she’s putting on in her most current Instagram image coincide ones from her great Pepsi advertisement, we can’t aid questions yet. The redhead appeal lately talked in an online video conversation with fellow version Naomi Campbell, 49, on Naomi’s brand-new YouTube program No Filter, on Apr. 6 and chatted a little concerning the clothes she put on in the advertisement.

“I still have the shorts I was wearing in the Pepsi commercial because they happened to be the jeans I was wearing that day that we just cut off because, of course, my own jeans fit better than anything they had,” she informed Naomi in the episode. “And it was funny because I ended up doing that commercial ten years later after I had kids, and we wore the same shorts, so I felt some small victory in that…”

It’s incredible to see Cindy still looking impressive even in these years! Whether she’s using her Daisy Dukes or a few other items of laid-back or sophisticated style option, she appears to get simply the correct amount of focus continually!