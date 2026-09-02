Christina Aguilera and Summer Shine in Adorable New Photo

Christina Aguilera is making the most of her summer as she shares precious moments with her family. With fall approaching, the Grammy-winning artist has recently highlighted her joy in spending quality time with her daughter, Summer, who is 12 years old.

Quality Family Time

In a charming Instagram carousel shared on August 29, Aguilera, who co-parents Summer with fiancé Matt Rutler, beautifully captured the essence of their summer bonding. The post features delightful visuals that reflect their fun-filled adventures, with Aguilera playfully dubbing the occasion “summerween,” complete with nautical and Halloween-themed emojis.

Moments that Matter

Among the standout images is a heartwarming shot of Aguilera with Summer, posed in front of a vintage blue car parked in an idyllic home front yard. In this sweet moment, Summer sits atop the car’s hood, beaming as she hugs her mother from behind. Aguilera, radiating warmth and affection, gently holds her daughter’s hands while offering a soft smile to the camera.

Balancing Motherhood and Career

In addition to Summer, Aguilera is also the proud mother of 18-year-old son Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Jordan Bratman. Balancing her career and family life has always been a priority for her, and this summer’s adventures reveal her commitment to making lasting memories with her children.