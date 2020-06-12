Chrissy Teigen gives unpleasant upgrade to fans on breast augmentation elimination surgical procedure

Chrissy Teigen has updated fans on how her breast implant removal surgery went.

Complying with the surgical treatment, she admitted she was left sensation “so, so sore. ”

The celebrity chef – who is wed to vocalist John Legend – claimed surgery went “flawlessly” however confessed the “absolute highlight” was waking up to find a handcrafted card from daughter, Luna.

She stated: “Surgical treatment went perfectly! So, so sore, but getting up to this made it disappear for half a minute at least.”

Luna, 4, crafted an amusing card to her mum as she penned “bye boobies” on it.

Chrissy showed photos of the thoughtful card from her young little girl.

It reviewed: “Enjoy drawing your boobs out. Love, Luna. Bye, boobies.”

Mum-of-two Chrissy established the rumor mill moving in May after she declared she was heading under the cosmetic surgeon’s blade again.

Chrissy guaranteed followers she was having surgery to remove her breast enhancement.

Chrissy had her breasts boosted when she was 20 when she started a modeling profession.

The mother revealed she was going back to what nature had provided her by uploading a partially nude shot on Instagram.

She covered her modesty with two heart emojis as she paid homage to her boobs in an enjoyable, however heartfelt post.

She composed: “I’m getting my boobs out! They have been beautiful to me for several years, yet I’m just over it…

“I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!”