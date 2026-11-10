Chic Holiday Party Dresses Under $100 for Effortless Style

As the holiday season approaches, it’s time to start thinking about festive attire that combines style and affordability. Whether you’re attending a wedding, a work party, or simply a holiday gathering with friends, Lulus has a fantastic selection of stylish party dresses—all under $100. Here’s a look at some of our top picks to ensure you shine during the celebrations.

Shine Bright with Our Favorite Statement-Maker

For those standout moments when you want to truly dazzle, the Fallon Wine Red Sequin Halter Midi Dress is the perfect choice. Adorned with sparkly, multi-dimensional sequins, this dress allows you to make a bold statement in either rich red or classic black. Be prepared to shine all night long!

A Must-Have for Brides-to-Be

If you’re celebrating a recent engagement or gearing up for wedding festivities, the Denine Ivory Sequin Satin Bow Mini Dress deserves a spot in your wardrobe. This stunning piece replicates the allure of a strapless top and satin mini, beautifully accentuated with a show-stopping bow. It’s ideal for brides who can’t get enough white in their festive collection!

Elegant Choices for Work Parties

Attending your company holiday party doesn’t mean you have to lose your sense of professionalism. Opt for the Ramonda Black Velvet Burnout Sleeveless Maxi Dress, which strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and style. This elegant maxi dress ensures you look refined while enjoying the festivities without going too risqué.