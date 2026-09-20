Charles Spencer Reveals King Charles’ Unexpected Reaction to His Book

The upcoming release of Charles Spencer’s highly anticipated book, “Swan Song: My Sister Diana,” set for September 22, has already stirred significant controversy, particularly at Buckingham Palace. Following the publication of leaked excerpts in a British tabloid, King Charles took the unusual step of addressing the claims directly, which has resulted in a heated exchange between the royal family and Spencer.

A Rare Response from the King

Getty King Charles on the day of his coronation.

The clash between Spencer and King Charles ignited when the Daily Mail released an excerpt from “Swan Song.” In this excerpt, Spencer recounted a tense phone conversation with Charles concerning funeral arrangements after Princess Diana’s tragic passing. During this conversation, Spencer alleged that the King remarked, “Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough.” This prompted an unusual response from Buckingham Palace, which rarely comments on literary works involving the royal family.

The palace’s statement reflected a sensitivity towards the emotions surrounding the loss, stating, “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss,” as reported by ABC News.

Charles Spencer Responds

In response to the palace’s remarks, Spencer spoke out during an interview with “Good Morning America,” which is set to air on September 21. Addressing the palace’s statement, he noted, “Well, it’s not every day you’re gaslit by a king, but I was really upset with that because I thought it was very, not only condescending, but not straight.” He continued, “What I said is straight and true,” and pointed out that the palace statement did not deny his account, which he found particularly shocking.

‘Swan Song’

Spencer’s book chronicles his memories of his sister, Princess Diana, and serves as a tribute to her legacy. His emotional eulogy during her funeral captivated a global audience of approximately 2.5 billion viewers. In his statement about “Swan Song,” Spencer expressed his intention to build upon the heartfelt sentiments conveyed in that eulogy.

“As with my eulogy, I want to speak on Diana’s behalf and do so in an openly positive way,” he stated, emphasizing his hope that the book will resonate with those who continue to cherish Diana’s memory. Spencer aims to capture Diana as a unique, dynamic individual, full of love, charisma, and self-doubt, who made a lasting impact on the world despite her untimely death.