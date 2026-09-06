Chaos at Chainsmokers Concert: 14 Fans Hospitalized in San Jose

In a troubling incident at the Chainsmokers’ concert in San Jose, California, 14 concertgoers required hospitalization due to various medical emergencies. Authorities reported that at least a dozen individuals were treated for “suspected alcohol intoxication and drug-related issues” during the outdoor event at Discovery Meadows on Friday evening.

Emergency Response

At approximately 8:22 p.m. on September 4, the San Jose Fire Department (SJFD) responded to multiple calls for assistance at the concert venue. In a statement shared on social media, the SJFD noted that they were alerted to the situation and quickly assessed the need for additional medical resources. They requested an Ambulance Task Force, along with two advanced life support fire units and a Battalion Chief to oversee the incident.

A total of 14 ambulances were dispatched to assist with the situation, and all 14 patients were transported to nearby hospitals. While the nature of the medical concerns was not explicitly detailed by the fire department, local police indicated to NBC Bay Area that those receiving treatment were primarily suffering from suspected alcohol intoxication and drug-related issues.

Concert Continues Despite Emergencies