Celebrities Stand Up Against Netanyahu: Arrests and Activism

On a bustling afternoon outside the United Nations headquarters in New York City, the air was charged with palpable tension as protesters gathered at the corner of First Avenue and 39th Street. Their chants echoed through the streets, targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was notably absent, preparing for his address inside. “Ne-tan-ya-hu, you can’t hide! You are wanted for gen-o-cide!” rang through the crowd, reflecting widespread anger and opposition to his government’s actions in the Gaza Strip, which a 2025 United Nations commission controversially labeled as genocide.

The Gathering Storm of Dissent

Organized by the group Jewish Voice for Peace, the demonstration featured an array of celebrities and politicians, including actress Hannah Einbinder, musicians Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, comedian Mary Beth Barone, presumptive Congresswomen Darializa Avila Chevalier and Melat Rios, and New York City Councilmember Chi Osse. Among the crowd were veterans of activism, such as Susan Sarandon and Cynthia Nixon, who lent their recognizable faces to the cause. As the police prepared for a visible response, the protesters seemed undeterred, knowing their act of civil disobedience would likely result in arrests.

I navigated through the throng of press, eager to capture the moment against the imposing backdrop of the UN building. I caught up with Chelsea Manning, who had joined the protest dressed sharply in a blue pantsuit. “This is a way that we, as people, outside of these institutions can show a rejection of the policies of empire, of ethnic cleansing, of genocide,” she explained, emphasizing the importance of their presence outside the UN. “We can’t be in there. This is the closest that we can get.”

A Familiar Scene of Protest

The protest was emblematic of a larger movement, rooted in familiar tactics of peaceful resistance that often lead participants to be arrested on misdemeanor charges. While some may dismiss these actions as merely performative, they play a crucial role in amplifying the message of a widespread global movement. Photos of the likes of Einbinder and Sarandon being led away in handcuffs quickly surfaced on social media, ensuring that their protest would not go unnoticed.

As the police began to encircle the crowd, Baker and Dacus highlighted the significance of their presence. “We have a history of protesting even before anyone was listening to us,” Dacus said, underscoring the long-standing commitment of many in the crowd to advocate for Palestinian rights. The atmosphere intensified when police issued warnings, reminding the protesters that they were about to be arrested for disorderly conduct. “No matter what level you’re at — direct action is possible,” Baker asserted as the pressed voices of police warnings filled the air.

Inside the United Nations

Unbeknownst to Netanyahu, the protest resonated loudly outside the secured walls of the UN, where delegates were already expressing dissent. Just as he began his speech, a significant group of delegates walked out in protest, while others hissed and booed. His address was marked by defiance, as he rejected the claims against Israel: “To all those who are spreading these lies, whether they sit in this hall or in the office of the antisemitic Mayor of New York, I say shame on you,” Netanyahu thundered, aiming his ire at perceived enemies both inside and outside the hall.

Outside, the atmosphere was electric with commitment and purpose. JVP Executive Director Stefanie Fox articulated the sense of urgency among protesters, stating, “It feels deeply incoherent to try to live a normal life — making dinner with a full fridge, while aid trucks are stopped at the Gazan border.” She expressed that being present at the protest was a form of coherence amidst the chaos.

The Cost of Advocacy