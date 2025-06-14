Celebrating Pride: Amplifying Voices at Dazzling Hollywood Event

In a vibrant display of unity and celebration, The Hollywood Reporter and GLAAD hosted a memorable Pride event in West Hollywood, emphasizing the theme: “More Than Ever, It’s Important to be Loud, Proud and Vocal.” The gathering was a testament to the power of community and the impact of visibility, bringing together stars and allies to honor LGBTQ+ achievements and GLAAD’s 40-year legacy.

Unity and Celebration

The event, held at Sunset at Edition and presented by Paramount+ FYC, was a hub of excitement and camaraderie. GLAAD spokesperson Anthony Allen Ramos highlighted the significance of coming together, stating, “I think more than ever it’s important to be loud and proud and vocal.” His words resonated with attendees, underscoring the importance of unity and the progress achieved over decades.

Ramos continued, “The more that we can come together during Pride and remind the world that we are just like everyone else, we are everyday people, but we’re also super creative when it comes to the work that we do in the entertainment industry and beyond.” His optimism was palpable as he expressed hope for overcoming new challenges through collective strength.

Stars in Attendance

The event was graced by numerous celebrities, including the cast of Prime Video’s Overcompensating. Creator and star Benito Skinner embraced the celebratory spirit, humorously noting his personal traditions: “I also treat myself. I’m like, ‘It’s Pride, I need a new top,’” bringing a light-hearted tone to the red carpet.

Mary Beth Barone, Skinner’s creative partner, shared her straightforward approach to celebrating: “I’m going to have sex with women,” she said, making her support and identity known with candid confidence.

The Power of Authenticity

The night was marked by speeches from key figures like THR’s co-editor-in-chief Maer Roshan and GLAAD’s Zeke Smith. Conversations consistently touched on the importance of authenticity. As Harvey Guillén of What We Do in the Shadows remarked, “The weapon is that we are who we are and we have ourselves, our allies. Literally who we are is our weapon.” His words highlighted the strength found in true self-expression.

Danielle Pinnock of Ghosts echoed this sentiment, celebrating her identity as an ally and expressing gratitude to the LGBTQIA community for their inspiration and impact on her career. Her message of empowerment and resilience emphasized the necessity of creativity and forward momentum amid societal challenges.

A Night to Remember

The event showcased a diverse array of attendees, including Samantha Hanratty from Yellowjackets, Raven-Symoné, Adam DiMarco, and many others, each adding to the colorful tapestry of the evening. With its star-studded lineup and heartfelt messages, the Pride bash was a remarkable reminder of the ongoing journey towards equality and acceptance.

More memorable moments from The Hollywood Reporter and GLAAD Pride party can be explored through their official photographs, capturing the essence of a night dedicated to celebrating identity, community, and the unwavering spirit of Pride.