C+C Music Factory's $30 Million Trademark Battle with Freedom Williams

Robert Clivillés, co-founder of the iconic group C+C Music Factory, has initiated a federal lawsuit against the current trademark holder, rapper Fredrick “Freedom” Williams. The suit was filed on Friday and has already garnered attention from Rolling Stone.

Allegations of Trademark Infringement

In the lawsuit, Clivillés accuses Williams of trademark infringement and fraud involving the United States Patent and Trademark Office. He alleges that Williams misrepresented himself as a founding member of C+C Music Factory and has profited from the group’s name without proper authorization. Clivillés is seeking at least $30 million in damages and requests that Williams cease using the trademark.

C+ C Music Factory, according to the lawsuit, was formed in New York City in 1990 by Clivillés and David Cole, who are identified as the only true members of the group. Williams, whose contributions were limited to guest performances on specific tracks like “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” and “Things That Make You Go Hmmm…,” is said to have had a production contract with the duo that ended in 1992. However, the suit claims Williams began using the C+C Music Factory name for himself in 1996, following Cole’s death.

Details of the Suit

The lawsuit outlines that Williams has allegedly been performing under the C+C Music Factory name without authorization, charging between $5,000 and $10,000 per unauthorized performance. It also claims that he has expanded the unauthorized use of the brand, releasing new commercial recordings, including a song titled “Into the Future.” The filing describes a 2005 trademark registration attempt by Williams that was canceled in 2012 and another attempt in 2014 where he falsely claimed sole ownership of the trademark.

Background of C+C Music Factory

Clivillés and Cole originally met in the mid-1980s and collaborated under various names before forming C+C Music Factory. Their first significant hit, “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” propelled them to fame while establishing their creative origins tied exclusively to Clivillés and Cole’s vision. The duo had signed a deal with Sony even before collaborating with additional artists.

Controversial Statements and Actions

A notable incident that heightened tensions occurred in May when Williams published a controversial video on the C+C Music Factory Instagram account. In the video, he made inflammatory statements invoking Adolf Hitler and used offensive racial slurs. This was followed by an announcement that C+C Music Factory would perform at President Trump’s Freedom 250 concert series, which ultimately was canceled. Clivillés responded to the video by stating that Williams was misrepresenting the group and clarifying that they do not align with any political party.