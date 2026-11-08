Catch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Live Stream for Free

The climax of the 2026 NASCAR season is upon us, as fans eagerly await the Cup Series Championship race scheduled for Sunday, November 8, at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. This much-anticipated event will see the crowning of the new champion, with two-time titleholder Kyle Larson currently positioned as the frontrunner.

Larson holds a substantial 67-point lead over Christopher Bell and a 70-point lead over Denny Hamlin, making him the driver to beat. The competition is fierce, especially for Joe Gibbs drivers like Bell and Hamlin, who will need to execute flawlessly to have any chance of overtaking Larson and claiming their first Cup Series title.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 2026: Date and Broadcast Details

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship race will commence on Sunday, November 8, at 3 p.m. ET (noon PT). Viewers can catch all the high-speed action on NBC.

How to Stream NASCAR Cup Series Championship Online for Free

If you’re looking to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race without a cable subscription, several streaming services offer live access to NBC, allowing you to enjoy the race online for free through their trial options. Here are some popular choices: NASCAR fans can access a free livestream of the Cup Series Championship race via DirecTV, which includes NBC in its MyNews and MySports Genre Packs along with all streaming packages. New subscribers can begin with a five-day free trial, after which packages start at $39.99 for the first two months. Fubo TV is another excellent option for streaming the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race live. It offers NBC as part of its channel lineup, with monthly packages starting at $88.99 ($63.99 for the first month) and all options coming with a five-day free trial. You can also stream the NASCAR Cup Series Championship via YouTube TV, which optionally provides a free trial ranging from five to 21 days. After the introductory period, subscriptions generally start at a discounted rate of $49.99 a month, ultimately pricing at $71.99 monthly.