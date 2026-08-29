Catch the 2026 Little League World Series Free Online Now

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The Little League World Series has reached its final stages with four teams competing for glory. The tournament features a U.S. bracket pitted against an international bracket, leading to the matchups of the Mountain Region versus the Great Lakes Region, and Curaçao against Japan. Semifinal games are scheduled for Saturday, August 29, while the championship and consolation contests will take place on Sunday, August 30.

How to Watch the Little League World Series Online



Henderson, Nevada’s Paseo Verde LL represents the Mountain Region, while West Side LL from Hamilton, Ohio, stands for the Great Lakes. Joto LL from Tokyo represents Japan, and Pariba Little League is the representative from Curaçao. Coverage for the tournament’s remaining games is split between ABC and ESPN. The semifinal matchups and the championship finale will air on ABC, whereas the third-place consolation game will be available on ESPN.

How to Stream the Little League World Series for Free



Interested viewers can catch the remaining games of the Little League World Series, airing on ABC and ESPN. For those without a cable or satellite subscription, a great alternative is to utilize live TV streaming services. Here are four top-tier options, including three that offer free trials, allowing viewers to watch the events without cost. Editor’s Pick ➤ Five-day free trial

➤ $64.99/month

➤ Up to 185+ channels

DirecTV offers several packages that include ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. Their MySports Genre Pack starts with a five-day free trial, with monthly prices beginning at $64.99. Signature Packages begin at $89.99, with a special discount of $30 off the first month’s bill. ➤ One-day free trial

➤ $64.99/month

➤ Up to 300+ channels

Fubo also carries the necessary channels to stream the LLWS live, with packages commencing at $64.99 per month. They offer a five-day free trial as well as discounts reaching up to $30 for the first month. ➤ Free trial

➤ $64.99/month

➤ Up to 100+ channels

YouTube TV is currently offering some enticing deals for live TV streaming, including access to ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC across its plans. New subscribers can take advantage of a free trial lasting up to 21 days, in addition to discounts available on the first three or twelve months of service, potentially bringing the monthly cost down to as low as $54.99. ➤ $34.99/month

➤ Up to 46 channels

Sling offers options for streaming Little League World Series games, with the Essentials & Select package starting at $34.99 per month. For broader access, the Orange + Blue package starts at $60.99. However, Sling does not currently provide a free trial.

Little League World Series Schedule



Here’s a rundown of the remaining games for the Little League World Series.

Saturday, August 29



International Championship: Curaçao Region vs. Japan Region — 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

United States Championship: Mountain Region vs. Great Lakes Region — 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, August 30

