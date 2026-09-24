Cara Delevingne Delivers an Unforgettable 'Crazy, Baby' Live on Fallon

Cara Delevingne made a notable appearance on The Tonight Show recently, where she showcased her new single, “Crazy, Baby.” Accompanied by two backing musicians, Delevingne engaged the audience with her electric guitar performance, setting a vibrant scene amidst a tangle of cables.

Upcoming Album and the Inspiration Behind “Crazy, Baby”

The song is part of Delevingne’s eagerly awaited album, Not Normal, set for release on September 25. In a conversation with Rolling Stone, she shared the personal significance of “Crazy, Baby,” revealing that she had originally hesitated about its release as a single. “I really didn’t want it to be a single, weirdly. I thought it was too obvious… But I love that song,” she explained. The lyrics are a heartfelt message to her partner, British musician Minke, whom Delevingne has been with during the making of this album. She admitted, “I was doing it to piss her off, in the sense that she hates grand gestures and she’s a very private person. The lyrics are basically like, ‘I’m sorry, but this is a love song. Get over it.’ In a cute way.”

Memorable Moments with Jimmy Fallon

During her interview with Jimmy Fallon, Delevingne not only discussed her album and performance but also shared a touching encounter with rock legend Stevie Nicks. Recollecting the magical moment, she said, “She came, I thought I saw her in the crowd, and then I felt like I performed the whole thing to her.” Following her show, Delevingne had the chance to meet Nicks, a moment that left her in awe. “I’m not sure what I said,” she reflected. “I think I blacked out. But she was crying. She cried. And she gave me this ring off her finger.”

Displaying the ring to Fallon, Delevingne recounted Nicks’s words, revealing that the iconic singer felt a deep connection to her music. “She said she bought it when she was on tour way back when and that she felt the pain in my music and that she really related to it,” Delevingne shared, highlighting how meaningful that exchange was to her.

Upcoming Performances