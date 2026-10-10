Cara Delevingne and Minke Celebrate 5-Year Friendship Reunion

In a poignant homage to love and connection, supermodel Cara Delevingne recently marked a special relationship milestone with her girlfriend, Minke. Celebrating International Lesbian Day on October 8, Delevingne shared a heartfelt post that highlighted their remarkable journey together, revealing that they had just celebrated five years since reconnecting.

A 23-Year Journey of Friendship and Love

On Instagram, the 34-year-old model reflected on their unique bond, noting, “Very cool that this day is two days after we celebrated the 5 year anniversary of reconnecting after knowing each other for 23 years.” This revelation shines a light on their long-standing friendship, which dates back to their time together at boarding school.

Sharing Love Through Pictures

In her post, Delevingne expressed her joy at having a reason to celebrate their relationship publicly. “This is a great day because it means I have an excuse to post pics of my baby. Sorry baby but I must!” she quipped, as she shared a collection of affectionate photos featuring the couple. The images showcased them wrapped in each other’s arms, exchanging sweet kisses, and capturing the essence of their love.

Four Anniversaries and a Playful Spirit

Adding a lighthearted touch, Delevingne humorously commented on the significance of their multiple anniversaries, stating, “We also have 4 anniversary’s [sic] per year, the most lesbian thing in the world.” One particular image that captured her attention featured the couple posing on a staircase, prompting her to encourage fans to “scroll through to the end” for a laugh. She emphasized the importance of photography, noting how even an “inaccurate translation” can lead to memories that bring joy long after the moment has passed.