In a poignant homage to love and connection, supermodel Cara Delevingne recently marked a special relationship milestone with her girlfriend, Minke. Celebrating International Lesbian Day on October 8, Delevingne shared a heartfelt post that highlighted their remarkable journey together, revealing that they had just celebrated five years since reconnecting.
A 23-Year Journey of Friendship and Love
On Instagram, the 34-year-old model reflected on their unique bond, noting, “Very cool that this day is two days after we celebrated the 5 year anniversary of reconnecting after knowing each other for 23 years.” This revelation shines a light on their long-standing friendship, which dates back to their time together at boarding school.
Sharing Love Through Pictures
In her post, Delevingne expressed her joy at having a reason to celebrate their relationship publicly. “This is a great day because it means I have an excuse to post pics of my baby. Sorry baby but I must!” she quipped, as she shared a collection of affectionate photos featuring the couple. The images showcased them wrapped in each other’s arms, exchanging sweet kisses, and capturing the essence of their love.
Four Anniversaries and a Playful Spirit
Adding a lighthearted touch, Delevingne humorously commented on the significance of their multiple anniversaries, stating, “We also have 4 anniversary’s [sic] per year, the most lesbian thing in the world.” One particular image that captured her attention featured the couple posing on a staircase, prompting her to encourage fans to “scroll through to the end” for a laugh. She emphasized the importance of photography, noting how even an “inaccurate translation” can lead to memories that bring joy long after the moment has passed.
As Cara Delevingne and Minke continue to navigate their relationship together, their story serves as a beautiful testament to the enduring nature of love, friendship, and shared experiences. Whether through significant milestones or simple moments captured on camera, the couple exemplifies the joy that comes from reconnecting and cherishing each other.