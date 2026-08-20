Can Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reclaim Their Royal Titles?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making a significant move back to Britain after stepping down as working members of the British Royal Family six years ago. This decision has sparked curiosity about their future roles within the royal framework.

As reported by PEOPLE, the couple will not resume their royal duties. King Charles III, Harry’s father, has welcomed them back but intends to preserve their status as private individuals rather than working members of the Royal Family. According to reports, King Charles was informed of their plans on August 16.

On August 19, Harry and Meghan officially announced their relocation to the U.K. for what they termed an “extended period.” Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are set to attend school in Britain this September. The specifics of their new residence have not been disclosed to the public.

Prince Harry and Meghan Stepped Away From Their Royal Duties

Getty (L-R) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 75th NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California.

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan released a statement detailing their decision to step down as working royals. According to BBC, the couple cited frustrations over media scrutiny and restrictions imposed on their “SussexRoyal” brand.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they expressed. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Following their departure from royal duties, Harry and Meghan lost their titles of “His and Her Royal Highness,” were deprived of their official U.K. residence, and gave up access to public funding. Despite these changes, they retained their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Moving to California in June 2020, the couple adjusted to a new life while continuing to return to the U.K. for various charity events and legal matters. An insider noted that “[Harry’s] never lived a life here where he hasn’t been entangled in his past life. He’s always had one foot there.”

Harry and Meghan’s Relationship With the Royal Family

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Despite the initial tensions after stepping down, Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the Royal Family has shown signs of improvement over time. The couple returned to the U.K. with their children in July, and Archie and Lilibet were able to reunite with their grandfather, King Charles, after four years apart. Sources indicated that Charles was eager to spend more time with Harry and his family in a more “private, personal capacity.”