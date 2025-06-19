BTS Celebrates Anniversary with Thrilling Reunion Announcement

BTS is back, and the K-pop supergroup’s much-anticipated reunion has sent waves of excitement throughout the music world. Celebrating their 12th anniversary, BTS marked the occasion with a special event, rekindling the enthusiasm of their global fanbase. This momentous return comes just as several members wrap up their mandatory military service, reigniting the group’s dynamic presence in the industry.

A Vibrant Celebration: BTS Festa

The anniversary celebration, known as “Festa,” extended over two weeks, combining both in-person and online activities. Drawing in an impressive crowd of 60,000 visitors, the event was hosted at the INTEX Exhibition Center 2 in Goyang, South Korea, showcasing a dramatic increase in scale from prior years.

The 2025 BTS Festa featured around 20 booths, offering DIY activities and special photo spots. Ilsan Lake Park in Goyang was also transformed with unique photo zones, enhancing the festive atmosphere as BTS fans, affectionately called ARMY, participated in the joyous occasion.

Musical Highlights and Reunion Moments

The celebration coincided with the conclusion of J-Hope’s solo world tour, “Hope on the Stage.” His two-night encore performances saw a memorable reunion as all seven BTS members attended the first night on June 13. Jin and Jung Kook took the stage alongside J-Hope, performing solo hits and beloved BTS songs like “Jamais Vu.”

For members RM, V, Jimin, and Jung Kook, this week also marked their discharge from military service, joining previously released J-Hope and Jin. Although Suga hasn’t been officially discharged yet, he participated with his bandmates as he nears the completion of his service as social work personnel. BigHit Music announced that his discharge is imminent.

The Return Fans Have Awaited

The K-pop supergroup’s long-awaited return comes after significant solo successes achieved by each member during their enlistment. The group had a notable performance in October 2022, with the “Yet to Come” concert in Busan, South Korea. This grand event supported the city’s bid for the 2030 World Expo and was attended by thousands of ARMY members from across the globe.

Following this concert, the group announced their collective plans to fulfill military obligations, viewing it as “the perfect time” to serve. With their return, BTS is poised to embark on new musical journeys, much to the delight of fans worldwide.