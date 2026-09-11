Brooks Nader Stands Firm on Controversial Topless Photo with Dad

In a candid discussion about beauty and aging, Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence revealed her approach to cosmetic procedures, balancing her desire to maintain a youthful appearance with the need for natural movement in her facial expressions. Speaking with Vogue in September 2026, she characterized her beauty regimen as measured, admitting that while she indulges in some treatments, she remains cautious about how far she goes.

Selective Approach to Cosmetic Enhancements

Lawrence shared, “I get baby Botox, but I can’t do a lot,” emphasizing her preference for a look that appears both refreshed and natural. She explained her philosophy: “If my skin is going to be a little saggier than I would like, at least it looks dewy and pretty.” This statement highlights her understanding of the balance between cosmetic enhancement and maintaining authenticity.

Aspirations for Contouring

While she has embraced Botox, there’s one procedure she has considered but is hesitant to pursue. “I would love to have a buccal fat removal,” she noted, discussing the minor surgical option designed to create a slimmer facial profile by removing fat pads from the lower cheeks. However, her recognition that such a change would be too noticeable keeps her from taking that step. “I can’t because everybody would know, but just know that I want that,” she admitted, showcasing her awareness of public perception.

Concerns Over Rising Trends