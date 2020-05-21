Brian Austin Green is desperate and wants Megan Fox back

Brian Austin Green, 46, might have approved that his almost 10-year marital relationship with Megan Fox, 34, has actually concerned an end, yet that doesn’t indicate the sensations have actually gone away. “Brian is doing his best to be strong and positive, but this is very painful for him. His friends are sad to see him going through this but also very impressed by how much grace he’s showing,” a source near to the previous partners SPECIFICALLY informs HollywoodLife. “He’s still in love with Megan, so you can imagine how tough this is for him.”

Brian isn’t residence way too much on the past, however. “As much as he still loves Megan he’s accepted that this is what is and he’s just really focused on doing what is best for their kids,” our source includes, describing the three little ones Brian and Megan share: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Regardless, Brian is still holding out hopes for a get-together (it took place before, in 2016, after Megan applied for separation in 2015). “He would love it if they could eventually get back together, he’s being realistic and not counting on that, but he also hasn’t given up all hope,” our source includes. “She is still the love of his life.”

However, our expert makes it clear that Machine Gun Kelly didn’t drive a wedge in between Brian and Megan. The 30-year-old punk rocker and rap artist has actually been shooting a criminal offense thriller movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, with Megan, and MGK also welcomed her to play his love rate of interest in his brand-new (and really balmy) video for “Bloody Valentine” that went down on May 20. “He [MGK] had no to do with Megan and Brian’s split, that choice was made before the [MGK] entered into the image,” our source firmly insists. “Right now, it’s a friendship, but of course, because she’s now single, everyone is reading more into it.” On May 20, MGK was also seen leaving Megan’s apartment building!

So, where does that leave Megan and MGK (genuine name Colson Baker)? “They are having fun together and spending time together. She thinks very highly of him, and she’s free to see whomever she wants so the door is open for more to happen, but it’s not a sure thing,” our source exposes. “Right now, Megan is all about finding herself as a single woman, she is not looking for any kind of relationship.”

Brian himself stated he’d “always love” the Transformers starlet while revealing their split on the May 19 episode of his podcast, …With Brian Austin Green. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” the star claimed, including that he and Megan will certainly “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”

However, Brian definitely seemed near to sobbing as he proceeded, “It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect…there’s that pit in my stomach.” Brian and Megan’s romance goes back. They satisfied when Brian, after that 30 years of age, satisfied an 18-year-old Megan while visitor starring on her program Hope & Faith in 2004. They were involved by 2006, just to abort the wedding event by 2009; nonetheless, they got married in 2010.