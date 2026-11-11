Brandy and Monica Announce Exciting Las Vegas Residency

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Brandy and Monica are set to bring their iconic collaboration to the Las Vegas stage with a new residency titled “The Boy Is Mine Vegas Residency.” Following the success of last year’s sold-out co-headlining tour, the Grammy-winning duo announced the residency will take place at Resorts World Las Vegas, kicking off in May 2026. The announcement was made during a special Grammy-themed episode of Dancing With the Stars on November 10.

Residency Details and Ticket Information

Produced by The Black Promoters Collective, the residency promises a fresh, major production showcasing both singers’ individual catalogs as well as their shared musical history. This engaging experience aims to connect with fans of all generations through their timeless hits.

Tickets for “The Boy Is Mine Vegas Residency” will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 20, at 10:00 a.m. PT at AXS.com. American Express cardholders can take advantage of a presale beginning on November 16, followed by an artist presale on November 18.

Continuing the Momentum

Monica expressed that the residency is a natural continuation of their previous tour, which celebrated their chart-topping single while allowing fans to enjoy hits from their extensive repertoires. “I realized that people had this really genuine love and excitement for the two of us reconnecting in a musical way,” Monica shared with Rolling Stone. This warmth from fans made her eager for rehearsals and the performances following the tour’s conclusion in December 2025.

Brandy’s suggestion of a Vegas residency resonated deeply with Monica, who appreciates the opportunity to stay in one place while maintaining a close bond with her children. “I always just loved her passion for us as a brand and ‘Bronica’ as a whole,” Monica reflected. “Being stationary is such an incredible thing because it allows me to be consistently available for my kids night after night.”

Monica revealed that the interest from Resorts World confirmed their decision to take this step: “We were very fortunate that, at the mention of it, Resorts World started to reach out to us, and that also let us know it was confirmation that this is where we belong.”

Embracing a Legendary Partnership

As they prepare for this exciting venture, Brandy and Monica acknowledge their enduring connection, which has spanned nearly three decades since the release of “The Boy Is Mine.” While both singers have enjoyed successful individual careers, they recognize the unique bond they share. “This is the right time [for the residency] because we’ve definitely established ourselves as a unit,” Monica observed. “The joy and nostalgia that it brings is truly irreplaceable, and it’s something I don’t take for granted or take lightly at all.”

Concert Dates

For fans eager to catch Brandy and Monica live, here are the concert dates for their residency: