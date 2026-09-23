Brandon Flowers Delivers a Striking Performance of 'An American Dream'

Brandon Flowers, the charismatic frontman of The Killers, has recently ventured into the realm of country music with the release of his solo album, Thrasher. He showcased his new sound during a memorable appearance on The Tonight Show, where he performed the poignant track “An American Dream.” Accompanied by his band and back-up singers, Flowers delivered a stirring rendition of the ballad that contemplates the age-old question of whether money can truly buy happiness.

During his chat with host Jimmy Fallon, Flowers discussed the creative process behind Thrasher, which was released just last month. He revealed some of the talented musicians who contributed to the album, including David Rawlings, known for his collaboration with Gillian Welch, as well as pedal steel guitarist Bruce Bouton and renowned harmonica player Charlie McCoy, famous for his work on Bob Dylan’s Nashville records.

Reflecting on the recording experience, Flowers described it as both inspiring and challenging, saying, “Every day started with 45 minutes of storytelling. I’m like, ‘The clock’s ticking, you guys are getting paid.’ But you also want to hear because Charlie McCoy is telling you Bob Dylan stories and he’s telling Roy Orbison stories and then Garth Brooks stories over here and Waylon Jennings stories, and it’s hard to get to work.”

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Flowers also engaged in a light-hearted segment with Fallon, answering a series of questions in song while playing the piano. Among the topics discussed was the highly anticipated new Killers album, which Flowers confirmed is currently in the works. He teased, “We’ve got some titles floating around, but even if I knew what it was my publicist would tell me not to share it with you. It’s too early in the game.”