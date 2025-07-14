Bradley Cooper Cast for Iconic Superman Role: Gunn’s Big Move

James Gunn’s decision to cast Bradley Cooper in a pivotal role for the new “Superman” film stems from a deep respect for tradition and talent. Gunn sought Cooper for a cameo appearance because he needed someone who could match the legendary portrayal of Jor-El, first immortalized by Marlon Brando in 1978. The choice reflects Gunn’s vision to honor the past while bringing fresh energy to the iconic character, contributing to the film’s rich storytelling and cinematic depth.

The Legacy of Jor-El

Marlon Brando’s original portrayal of Jor-El set a benchmark in cinematic history. With this legacy in mind, James Gunn brought Bradley Cooper on board for the latest “Superman” installment. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Gunn emphasized the need for an actor with the ability to embody the gravitas and presence that Brando once delivered. Cooper, known for his depth and versatility, was Gunn’s ideal choice to step into these legendary shoes.

A Trusted Collaboration

Gunn’s prior collaboration with Cooper on the “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy ensured a strong working relationship, which played a significant role in the casting decision. Discussing this connection on “Jake’s Takes,” Gunn recalled the ease of bringing Cooper into the project. “He’s a friend,” Gunn shared. “We’ve stayed in close contact since the ‘Guardians’ movies, and I admire him greatly as an actor and as a director.” This mutual respect and trust allowed for a seamless integration of Cooper into the project.

A Star-Studded Cast

Alongside Bradley Cooper’s role as Jor-El, the “Superman” film features a stellar lineup including David Corenswet as Superman and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The talented ensemble also includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and more. This diverse and dynamic cast adds rich layers to the film, promising audiences a compelling and entertaining experience.

James Gunn’s choice of Bradley Cooper not only pays homage to the legendary Marlon Brando but also brings a contemporary flair to the “Superman” narrative, ensuring the film resonates with both longtime fans and new audiences.