Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston rejoin online after he goes public with brand-new love

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were rejoined online.

They seemed the friendliest ex-lovers worldwide backstage at the Display Casts Guild Awards in January.

Simply months, later on, they have united once again for the table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

It’s the very first time the former flames have been seen with each other since Brad’s brand-new love with Nicole Poturalski emerged.

They signed up with an entire galaxy of celebrities to execute an hr of scenes from the 1982 comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

In brand-new pictures, Jen was exceptionally younger, with her gold locks dropping around her face.

Ridgemont High is back in session! #FastTimesLive will now stream on September 17 at 9PM ET / 6PM PT. Tune in and join me in supporting @CoreResponse and @REFORM. Watch on Facebook or Tiktok. Details here: https://t.co/tWEvCthVpF pic.twitter.com/YWyI3ckxUD — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 14, 2020

Brad was likewise the photo of his more youthful self with longer locks.

The celebrities consisted of Sean Penn, Dane Chef, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Roberts, John Legend, and Ray Liotta.

Followers will certainly listen for the fundraiser on September 17.

Finances increased will go in the direction of Sean Penn’s not-for-profit CORE (Area Organized Alleviation Initiative) and REFORM Partnership.

No question followers will go wild for Brad and Jen’s get-together.

Followers’ hopes of the pair coming back with each other were rushed by records of Brad’s initial public love since his Angelina Jolie split in 2016.

Brad and Jen were a Hollywood gold pair, having met in 1998 and wed in 2000.

Their separation was settled in 2005, and Brad went on with Mr & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina…