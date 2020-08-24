Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Son’s Remark that Broke Jennifer Aniston’s Heart

When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt first met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004, their chemistry was immediate.

Both have admitted to falling in love throughout filming – regardless of Brad, then being married to Jennifer Aniston – and on-set sources stated the sexual chemistry between the pair was palpable.

Just a month after filming got underway in January 2004, Ange reportedly threw an intimate barbecue at her mansion in Brentwood, Los Angeles, and spent the night time ‘huddled shut’ to Brad.

And when she caught the flu from him several weeks later, the National Enquirer claimed Brad despatched his co-star an infinite bouquet with a notice that read: “To the Mrs – Oops!”.

But regardless of the mounting romance rumors, Brad and Jen had been all smiles on the May 2004 LA premiere of Troy, and once more on the Emmy’s that September.

Blissfully unaware of what was unfolding, Jen opened as much as the Guardian in regards to the renovation of their dream house and their plans to fill it with infants.

“I love my house. Love it. It feels very symbolic to me – it was two years in the making, in the redoing of it,” she gushed, explaining that it had helped create a ‘basis’ with Brad.

“It is a fascinating process, and I do believe it’s such a test to a relationship that it’s the same thing as the stories you hear about having babies,” she continued.

Speaking of which, the then 36-year-old star admitted she wanted to become a mom.

“It’s time. It’s time. You know, I think you can work with a baby. I think you can work pregnant, and I think you can do all of it. So I’m just truly looking forward to slowing down,” she added.

Sadly, it wasn’t to be, and Jen was left broken hearted when Brad ended their marriage and got with Angelina, who he married six years ago today.

But much more devastating was the pace of their new romance, with Angelina falling pregnant with Shiloh, 14, before the ink was even dry on the divorce papers.

And Angelina as soon as revealed the important moment that fast-tracked her and Brad from being lovers to become family – and finally broke Jen’s heart – was a candy remark by her adopted toddler son Maddox, 19.

“It had by no means crossed my thoughts that Mad was going to want a father – actually not that it could be this man I simply met,” she said to Vogue in 2007.

“Until, of course, I got to know Brad and realized that he is naturally just a wonderful father. And we left a lot of it up to Mad, and he took his time and then made the decision one day.

“He just out of the blue called him Dad. It was amazing. We were playing with cars on the floor of a hotel room, and we both heard it and didn’t say anything and just looked at each other.

“And then we let it go on, and then he continued to do it, and that was it. So that was in all probability essentially the most defining second, when he determined that we’d all be a family.”

Brad has hailed Mr. and Mrs. Smith, his favorite movie ever, telling Rolling Stone: “Because you know… six kids. Because I fell in love.”

“Not a lot of people get to see a movie where their parents fell in love,” Angelina additionally gushed in feedback that Jen would later labelled ‘uncool’.

But in a coincidence, Brad wasn’t even imagined to star in the movie.

He dropped out when Nicole Kidman bailed on account of schedule conflicts with The Stepford Wives; however, he agreed to return on the final minute when Angelina signed on as Jane Smith.

Jen was naturally thrilled for her husband and stopped to speak to Angelina when she ran into her within the automotive park of the Friends set.

“I pulled over and introduced myself,” Jennifer said to Vanity Fair. “I said, ‘Brad is so excited about working with you. I hope you guys have a perfect time.'”

But only months into filming their relationship turned strained, with Brad skipping filming of the final episode of Friends.

They introduced their separation in January 2005 after a make-or-break vacation to Mexico, and Jen stated she “chose” to believe her husband when he said nothing had occurred with Angelina…

Three months later, he was photographed on vacation with Angelina and Maddox, and they introduced their first pregnancy in January 2006.