Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s ‘Secret Meet-ups’ as Divorce Turned Toxic

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie broke up in 2016; however, their divorce has dragged for four years – and they’ve solely seen one another a handful of instances since their bitter break-up.

The pair got together in 2005 and turned mother and father to 6 youngsters – three biological and three adopted – before they lastly tied the knot in 2014.

However, less than two years later, Hollywood’s most well-known couple crumbled, and Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

After the breakup, the mud-slinging started, and the previous super-couple appeared unable to even be in the same room with each other.

Angelina, 45, claimed the ultimate straw for her got here throughout a visit on a non-public jet in 2016 – alleging Brad, 56, got right into a row with the eldest son Maddox.

She claimed he’d been intoxicated and was bodily and verbally abusive.

Brad was finally cleared after an investigation by youngsters’s companies; however, the rift between the exes was widening.

The pair’s relationship grew so toxic over the following two years, that a judge choose to oversee their case ordered Angelina to fix fences with Brad so he may see their youngsters.

Then in 2018, ETOnline reported Brad and Ange had met up in secret of their first correct face-to-face assembly in two years in a bid to learn to be civil to one another.

A source informed the web site: “Brad and Angelina arrange a secret assembly at her home.

“It’s the first time they have indeed gotten together to make things work since their group therapy with the children. Brad and Angie’s meeting was a success.

“They are going to stick with the plan set forth via the courts.”

“Angelina determined it was time to attempt to make things work, and Brad was relieved and very prepared for the provide.

“Brad has been dedicated to making peace throughout the process, and now it finally seems like they are at a point where they can create a calmer situation for the kids.”

Brad was finally granted visitation rights to permit him to see the children; however, two years after their secret assembly they’re no nearer to finalizing the divorce.

They are believed to have seen one another as soon as once more in January 2019 – after they had been noticed at a workplace in Beverly Hills together.

The former couple had been reportedly introduced together in a bid to thrash out the small print of their divorce.

Later within the year, a choice declared them each legally single, however, the messy divorce proceedings continued.

In March 2020, the warring exes met once more as two of their daughters suffered well-being issues.

Shiloh, 13, underwent a hip surgical procedure, whereas Zahara, 15, underneath went surgical procedure, and the strife is believed to have introduced Angelina and Brad again together for an additional secret assembly.

Fast ahead three months, and it seemed like the previous couple met up as soon as once more in June.

Brad was pictured dashing away from Angelina’s home on a bike and reviews prompt they’d had a tense two-hour assembly in a bid to maneuver their divorce ahead.

However, by August, the case nonetheless is but to be settled…

They are believed to be persevering with to finalize preparations over funds, custody, and youngster assist.