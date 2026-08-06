Bose Launches Affordable QuietComfort Headphones with Premium Features

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Bose has introduced a new addition to its headphone collection with the QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen), designed as a more affordable alternative to the flagship QuietComfort Ultra headphones. Priced at $359, these headphones will be available for preorder on August 8, with shipping starting on August 13. Color options include black, white smoke, eucalyptus green, dewdrop mint, and rosewood mauve.

Enhanced Design and Controls

While we await hands-on reviews, the images suggest a significant design refresh. The headband features a sliding mechanism, and the earcups now exhibit a modern “pill-shaped” aesthetic. Bose notes that the controls have been redesigned for enhanced usability, retaining physical buttons instead of switching to touch controls. Notably, the headphones will no longer include a 2.5mm-to-3.5mm cable, opting instead for a wired USB-C audio solution that also powers the battery. Battery life remains steady at 24 hours, as seen in the previous generation.

Flagship Features at a Lower Price

The real enhancements lie within. Bose has integrated features from its premium Ultra model into these more accessible headphones. New “Immersion” and “Cinema” audio modes, previously exclusive to the Ultra, are now included, along with the ActiveSense technology that adjusts noise cancellation in response to sudden loud sounds.

Sound and Call Quality Improvements

Sound quality has been upgraded with the introduction of “TrueSpatial” technology, promising a more immersive listening experience. Additionally, Bose has addressed past criticisms regarding call clarity, ensuring improved performance. The updated noise-canceling capabilities are particularly user-friendly for those who wear glasses, employing a six-microphone system to compensate for less-than-ideal fits.

Availability and Pricing