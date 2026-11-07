Bonnie Wright Reveals Shocking Health Struggles for Her Baby

Aster’s Health Struggles

In a heartfelt message posted on Instagram on November 6, Wright revealed that baby Aster has been hospitalized six times within his first five weeks of life due to an undisclosed health issue. “Our sweet little Aster has been to the hospital 6 times in his 5 weeks of life,” she wrote alongside a touching photo of herself holding her baby, whose face she covered with a white heart emoji. “Getting treatment for a condition we knew he’d be born with. He is such a strong, chill little baby,” she continued, expressing both concern and admiration for her infant son.

Support During Difficult Times

Despite the challenges, the couple has found solace in the support of their loved ones. While Wright chose not to disclose specific details about Aster’s health condition, she took a moment to express her gratitude for the assistance they have received during this trying period. “Feeling so lucky to have such supportive family and friends,” she stated. Wright highlighted the vital role their support has played, especially in helping care for their older son Elio, who is three years old. She appreciated everyone who has stepped in to help, whether it was taking Elio to preschool or preparing meals for the family. “The village is possible, text/call your pals,” she encouraged, showcasing the importance of community support in times of need.