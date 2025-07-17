Bollywood’s ‘Saiyaara’ Captivates with Timeless Romantic Yearnings

In an era where Bollywood often prioritizes grand spectacles, Mohit Suri’s latest project, “Saiyaara”, is a bold move towards rekindling the subtle art of romance on the silver screen. With emerging talents Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda at the forefront, the film delves into the depths of love and ambition amid the glitz and pressures of the music industry. Suri, famed for iconic titles like “Aashiqui 2” and “Ek Villain,” confidently steps away from explosive blockbusters, showing that “Saiyaara” bets big on Bollywood romance, challenging norms with heartfelt narrative.

The Journey of “Saiyaara”

While many filmmakers embraced action-packed spectacles post-COVID, Suri crafted a love story no one initially wanted to touch. “Saiyaara” features Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor, an ambitious musician grappling with the harsh realities of the modern music industry. His encounter with Vaani, played by Aneet Padda, a principled songwriter, sparks not only a creative but also a deeply personal connection. This romantic journey unfolds with complexity and passion, setting it apart from conventional narratives.

“Post-COVID, everyone was making films with buildings blowing up and cars growing up,” Suri remarked. “And suddenly I just realized that, what do I do in this where everyone is blowing up more cars and helicopters? What should I do that will stand out?”

Inspired by the Past, Driven by the Present

Initially conceived as a potential “Aashiqui 3,” “Saiyaara” emerged from a period of reflection for Suri. Spurred by watching “The Romantics,” a documentary celebrating Yash Raj Films’ romantic legacy, he crafted this film against prevailing industry wisdom. Despite skepticism from peers, who doubted the market for a youthful romance, destiny intervened when Yash Raj Films’ Sumana Ghosh embraced the script, eager for a return to romance.

“From being told that nobody will make a love story, to the company that is known for love stories wanting to make one,” Suri recalls. This encouragement paved the way for his unique vision to materialize, highlighting a bravely different narrative direction.

Youthful Emotion and Authentic Connections

Suri’s conviction in youthful emotional intelligence played a crucial role, driving his casting choices for “Saiyaara.” Debutant Ahaan Panday and newcomer Aneet Padda embody the raw authenticity essential for their roles. “We underestimate the emotional quotient that youth have,” Suri shares. “We tend to underestimate what the youth can understand today and how much they can feel.”

Through this approach, Suri rediscovered his creative process, adapting techniques to harness the genuine responses of his young actors, crafting a cinematic experience as sincere as the love story it depicts.

A Signature Soundtrack

As always, music plays a pivotal role in Suri’s storytelling. For “Saiyaara,” he collaborates with indie artists Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, among others. Known for his hands-on music discovery, Suri prides himself on finding fresh artists. The creation of the film’s title track exemplifies this commitment to authentic, resonant soundscapes that echo the themes of “Saiyaara.”

“There’s a joke actually, in the city – want to call Mohit for a Bollywood party, there’s a chance he’ll not come,” Suri quips, showcasing his dedication to discovering standout musical talent.

As Suri releases “Saiyaara” into the world, he relies on the genre’s enduring appeal. “The heart still aches in the same place,” Suri asserts, a sentiment that transcends generations and continues to reinforce his belief in love’s timeless narrative power.

“Saiyaara” is releasing theatrically worldwide on July 18.