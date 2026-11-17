Bobbi Althoff is stepping up to defend her friend amid growing criticism surrounding their reality TV show. Althoff, known for her role in Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: OC, took to social media to support her costar McCall DaPron, who has recently faced backlash for her comments regarding Althoff’s religious background as a non-Mormon and for questioning whether fellow cast member Aspyn Ovard had forged connections within their circle for personal gain.

Althoff Calls for Compassion

In an Instagram Story posted on November 15, Althoff urged fans to reconsider their harsh judgment of DaPron. “I’m going to need all you people to stop bullying McCall. It’s really out of control,” she wrote. While acknowledging that DaPron made some missteps, Althoff pleaded for understanding, questioning how calling her friend a “mean girl” is itself not an act of cruelty.

Reflection and Growth

Despite the tension between Althoff and DaPron, who is the older sister of SLOMW‘s Mayci Neeley, the podcaster shared that the two have reconciled since filming those challenging moments. Emphasizing the importance of empathy, Althoff said, “People make mistakes. People learn from them & people grow.” She highlighted the difficulty of having vulnerable moments exposed to the public eye, calling for kindness from viewers.