60 Surprising Blue Hair Color Photos + dye Tutorial

Blue hair named also denim hair is a new trend in hairstyling which has taken over the internet, rages on Instagram and blogs of beauty enthusiasts and is announced to be one of the main trends in hair coloring for 2020 spring.

For this reason, this article is going to be about blue hair, some history of it and also some answered questions you have at least once ask yourself. Also, you will learn how to dye your hair blue at home.

Blue hair is a risky choice. if you choose a color like blue you have to accept that many people will stare at you on the street. They will not stop looking at you for 5 seconds, but will look like an alien even if they are aware that you see them. The kids will be nice and admire you, the old people will compliment you, some people will ask you how did you get that color, but most will just star. It can get annoying at some point, but you have to know what to expect.

We paint because our natural hair seems to have a very banal shade because another color would suit us better, because we want to stand out or because we like to experiment. Regardless of why you want to dye your hair in a color that many find weird, you need to consider a few things before taking this step.

Tips for the perfect hair

Let’s talk a little about hair care. Yes, your chances of having damaged hair are higher if you bleach and/or a dye, but as long as you know how to take care of your hair you will have no problems. Apply hair masks, whether commercial or homemade, trim your tips when needed, use heat protection products if you want to use the hairdryer, hair straightener or curler, etc. Curly hair is happy hair!

Also, you won’t ruin your hair if you bleach it once. You simply do not have to be afraid of it, there is no reason why it could happen. I bleached every single time and had no problems and I know enough other girls who did this in their own bathroom. You will need to bleach once all the length of your hair, then you will bleach only at the roots, when appropriate.

Then, there is no permanent paint purple, pink, green or blue, but only semi-permanent. It will come out of the hair depending on how well you applied it, how often you washed your hair, how long you stayed in the sun if the paint used is of quality and more. Also, depending on the hue you choose, you will have to paint yourself more or less often.

If you want a pastel hue, for example, you will have to paint a little more often, because it will be noticed immediately. If you want a fiery blue hair, it will lose its intensity, but it will still be visible, so you won’t have to paint so often.

Especially if you have long hair or if you want the perfect shade to always look perfect, you will need a little more paint, so you will spend more money. Fortunately, there are other ways you can dye your hair! Methyl blue color the hair in green, gentian purple makes it purple, castellani leads to purple, and methyl blue mixed with gentian violet make your hair blue. In order not to stain the whole bath, you just have to mix the solution with the hair conditioner and apply it like any other paint.

Shades of blue you can try

We are accustomed to choosing common shades of hair when we change our look, such as the brunette, the blonde and the redhead, but also their derivatives – shady hair, balayage and curly hair. However, this year, we must go beyond this border and choose surprising nuances, which will benefit us and which will attract all our attention.

If you are already familiar with denim/blue hair, find out that next year’s blue hair shades are inspired by these dark colors, but they also bring the shades of blue and sapphire blue in the foreground. Are you curious about the shades you can make rages in 2020? Find out below!

This year, pastel shades are not just about clothes. We have already seen that opal hair has become more and more appreciated by fashionistas, and now we are delighted to find that baby blue hair is just as sought after. If you are not ready for a complete transformation, you can try the blue paint only for the tips. And let’s not forget denim hair, which remains one of the trends this year. This is great for brown women, but it works just as well for those with light skin. If you do not like electric shades, you can choose a darker blue version. This is suitable for women with olive or dark complexion. The blue hair can be customized with the help of splashes in similar shades, such as lilac, light pink or gold. Shadow blue hair is a must-have this year. Although it can be obtained quite easily, you should know that it is a difficult look to maintain. If you are not ready for such a transformation, you can choose a few blue strands to change your look or even the balayage coloring technique.

Nonconformist women are free to change their look with the help of strands in a strong shade but to match the chosen blue shade. This can only be decided under the guidance of a specialist, depending on your features.

Give up basic hair color this year! Choose the shade of blue hair that suits you and surprise those around you with your unique look!

Why human hair can’t be natural blue

Because lately, something more non-conformist, such as blue, pink, or green, is very fashionable, probably many of you have wondered why human hair cannot have such a natural color.

From a biological point of view, the color of the hair is given by the cells present in the hair follicles, called melanocytes. These secret melanin, which, in turn, is of two types: eumelanin, responsible for the dark color of the hair and pheomelanin, which makes hair blonde, reddish and generally light in color. The two combine in different ways, resulting in varying colors of hair.

The question must be asked differently: what was the first time? The color or ability to see it? The eyes have evolved since 600 million years ago. Before that, the world was less colorful. The preserved colors have appeared due to evolution. Yellow, orange, and red come from our diet. By assimilating the ingredients needed for these colors, we can use them then, but it does not apply in the case of blue.

It is not as easily absorbed and secreted as other colors in nature. Instead, animals have developed physical structures to reflect light in certain ways. Studying hundreds of different species of birds, scientists at Argonne National Laboratory have discovered that the keratin molecules in feather cells change how light is scattered to reflect it in the blue spectrum. This phenomenon is known as Structural Color not Pigmented.

Human skin can manipulate pigmentation to create shades of brown, yellow and red, but not blue and green. Snakes and frogs can create blue but not green pigments. These creatures look green because they add a yellow pigment to the blue structural color.

How to remove blue hair dye

If you have dyed your hair with a semi-permanent product and you are not satisfied with the result, wanting to return to the original color, you must take care to do so without damaging the hair.

Normally, this type of paint disappears by itself 6 weeks after application, because it sticks to the hair without discoloring it beforehand. However, there are ways you can get back to the natural color sooner:

Heat half a cup of olive oil in the microwave for 15 seconds, so you can still keep it on the skin without burning. Apply it to the roots of the hair, then to the whole surface. Cover your head with a plastic bag and stay under an average heat source for up to 20 minutes. Shampoo abundantly then.

After you rinse, mix the juice from a lemon with a cup of water. Citric acid will remove any traces of artificial color. Stay with this mixture on the head for 10 minutes, then rinse again. Rinse permanently with cold water, shampooing and finishing the process with a splash of hot water.

You can also use products found in the home, such as baking soda, to open your hair shade. If you cannot get rid of unwanted paint by trying these remedies, it is time to seek the help of a professional.

Celebrities who have marked the trend of blue hair

– The appearance of the famous Lady Gaga at the Golden Globes gala, held in early January, with a retro hairstyle and a color-matched to a blue-blue dress was shaded by the glitter of the trophy. Awarded for Best Song (“Shallow”), in Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born”, Lady Gaga stepped onto the red carpet in the modern version of Cinderella (from the color of the dress to the hairstyling). Of course, the celebrity’s personality came to light by choosing light blue tones, temporarily applied to glacial blonde hair.

– Just a few days earlier, Kylie Jenner shared with fans the novelty of purchasing a blue Rolls Royce, how else to match the color of her hair with the new toy?

– Another star who adopted this style is actress Vanessa Hudgens. This has bleached her strands, to be in trend. In the autumn of last year, this one had made red strands, to match the falling leaves.

How to dye your hair blue: tutorial