Billy Joel’s Triumphant Return to Performing After Health Scare

Legendary musician Billy Joel is set to make a highly anticipated return to the stage this December after a health-related hiatus. The famed singer-songwriter will connect with Florida Atlantic University students on December 14 for an event billed as “Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions & Answers…And a Little Music.” This marks his first official appearance since stepping back from performing last year following a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus, a brain disorder that had raised concerns among his fans.

Exciting Event for FAU Students

According to a post on his social media, the event will take place at 7 p.m. and is exclusively available to current students at the university, with tickets going on sale starting November 12. This intimate setting presents a unique opportunity for students to engage with the iconic musician, asking questions and potentially enjoying a live mini-performance.

A Surprise Cameo and Health Update

While this marks his first scheduled event in quite some time, Joel made a surprise appearance earlier this year. In January, he joined the Billy Joel cover band Turnstiles during a show in Wellington, Florida, where he sang his classics “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Big Shot,” using a cane for support. This unannounced visit delighted fans and demonstrated his enduring passion for music despite health challenges.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Joel provided an update on his condition, revealing that he is currently unable to drive. He explained, “I have to take a series of tests before I know” when he could perform again, emphasizing that every concert poses risks to his health akin to experiencing a concussion. His neurologist has advised caution in light of his condition.

Reassurance to Fans Amid Health Concerns

Recently, Joel addressed concerns regarding his well-being after he was forced to cancel his 2025-2026 tour. During a call-in session on SiriusXM, he reassured fans, stating, “I’m okay. My balance isn’t that good. Lost a little bit of my hearing, but that may have to do with my age, too, and the rock and roll life and the loud volume probably didn’t help. But I’m fine. I want people to not have to worry about me.”