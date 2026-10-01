Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy: Their Post-Divorce Reality

Bethenny Frankel, best known for her role on The Real Housewives of New York City, is making headlines again, this time in the realm of romance. Recently, she debuted her new relationship with Shane L. Campbell, marking a significant chapter in her life nearly two years after her breakup with Paul Bernon.

Reflecting on Her Past Marriage

As Frankel navigates her new romance, she hasn’t shied away from discussing her tumultuous past with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy. Now five years since their contentious divorce, the reality star shared candid insights about their relationship during a recent episode of Friends Keep Secrets, hosted by Benny Blanco. When asked about their current dynamic, she revealed that they are “not exactly” on friendly terms.

A Tough Journey

“We do both exist on this earth, so that’s positive,” Frankel quipped, reflecting on the strained nature of their interactions. “It’s been a strained year. It’s been a challenging year.” Frankel’s journey through her divorce from Hoppy, finalized in 2021 nearly a decade after their separation, has been anything but easy. She characterized her legal battles as “torture” and “traumatic.”

Years of Legal Battles

The divorce itself has been a drawn-out affair, with both Frankel and Hoppy engaged in prolonged court disputes since their initial breakup in 2012. In 2021, a judge granted Frankel primary residential custody of their now 16-year-old daughter, Bryn, allowing her to cease child support payments to Hoppy.