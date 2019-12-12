The best way to make money as a teenage girl is different according to the skills and abilities of every girl. If you need pocket money or you want to gain work experience, we have some suggestions for you to inspire you to choose the best option.

The best way to make money as a teenage girl is to get a part-time job, to use your creative abilities or to do easy tasks for somebody else in exchange for money. In this article, we present you various clever ways to get paid for doing simple tasks while you are still in high school.

What is the Best Way to Make Money as a Teenage Girl?

Babysitting

If you have younger siblings or if you have been babysitting before for somebody in your family, and if you know how to take care of a child, you can get money by babysitting other people’s children. This is one of the best ways to make money as a teenage girl. For example, you can babysit them on evenings and weekends, during summer or winter holiday breaks. For extra money you can also be a mother’s helper, which means you will babysit the child while his mother does house chores or you will be doing the easy chores like folding laundry, doing the dishes, or making lunch; if the child is young, you can change their diaper or you can play with them.

2. Cleaning

One of the best way to make money as a teenage girl is cleaning other people’s houses. Many people prefer hiring teenage girls to clean their houses because they charge less than the professional cleaning services. If you like cleaning and you are good at it, you can clean other people’s houses at a reasonable price and you can establish a convenient schedule for both parts.

3. Pet Sitting

If you love the animals, you can do pet sitting. This job is different according to the pet you will pet sit. If you have a lot of free time, for example during summer or winter holiday breaks, you can take care of a dog or other animal that needs constant attention, and if you are busy at school, but you still want to work, you can pet sit a cat or a fish, because they may require that you just check in on them twice a day, or you can do your homework while you are supervising them.

4. Sell Your Art

One of the best ways to make money as a teenage girl is to sell your art. If you are good at making crafts, you can create souvenirs or jewelry, woodwork or other art products, you can sell them at local fairs or events or on websites like eBay. If you are gifted at drawing or painting, you can create portraits. You can ask the people who want the portrait to send you a photo as reference. You can also sell your photos to specific websites or photo agencies if you have a decent camera and you know the basics of photography.

You can also take into consideration the following jobs for a teenage girl:

Try working at a local business. You can work at a clothing store, a restaurant, a grocery store or a book shop. Keep in mind some employers may ask for a worker’s permit and you must have one ready. This is one of the best ways to make money as a teenage girl.

Water the grass and the plants. This is an easy job and many people need help watering their grass and plants once or twice a week when they are busy working or when they are away on holiday.

Walk dogs. If you love dogs and you like walking them, why not make money out of this? This job is less time-intensive and many people do not have enough time to walk their dog. Most of them need walking a few times a week.

Tutoring kids is one of the best ways to make money as a teenage girl. If you have high grades, you can consider tutoring kids at mathematics, foreign languages, reading or other subjects you want.

Run errands. You can earn money from the people who do not have time to go to the grocery store or to pharmacies, to the post office, or to drop off/pick up dry cleaning, and you can do it for them, especially if they are located in your neighborhood…

Many teenage girls want to work because they want to be more independent, to buy whatever they want, for example clothes, makeup products or books, or they want to save up for college or a car, to go on a trip or a concert. In conclusion, the best way to make money as a teenage girl is to choose an easy job, something that you are good at.