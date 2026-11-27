Ben McKenzie, the well-known actor from “Gotham,” openly acknowledges that he’s “punching up” in his marriage to actress Morena Baccarin. While attending the premiere of his new project “The Altruists” on November 19, McKenzie candidly shared this insight with Page Six, referring to himself as a “very lucky man.”

A Love Story that Spans Years

The couple first crossed paths in February 2006 on the set of the popular teen drama “The O.C.,” where they met. However, it wasn’t until they reconnected years later while filming the hit show “Gotham” in 2014 that they began dating. Their relationship blossomed, leading to their marriage in 2017. Together, McKenzie and Baccarin are proud parents to two children: a daughter named Frances, who is 10, and a son named Arthur, who is 5. Baccarin also has a 13-year-old son, Julius, from her previous marriage to Austin Chick.

The Balancing Act of Parenthood

Navigating the challenges of raising three children while maintaining thriving careers in Hollywood hasn’t been easy for Baccarin. She admitted to Page Six in 2022 that she often feels overwhelmed. “I’m a disaster all the time,” Baccarin confessed at a glamorous event, humorously noting that she needed help getting ready, as she recalled people “zipping me up and putting stuff on my face.” During her prep, her daughter was perched on her lap, happily munching on a cucumber.

Love Beyond Roles

Interestingly, Baccarin has shared her honest opinion about McKenzie’s character on “The O.C,” revealing, “I wasn’t a huge fan,” but emphasizing that her connection with him was based on who he is rather than the character he portrayed. It’s this genuine bond that forms the foundation of their relationship today.

Recent Ventures and Personal Insights

Ben McKenzie recently moderated a discussion following the premiere of “The Altruists,” a series that explores the tumultuous relationship between convicted crypto fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried and his ex-girlfriend, Caroline Ellison. McKenzie has extensively engaged with Bankman-Fried, having interviewed him for his 2023 book, “Easy Money: Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud,” co-written with Jacob Silverman. He also featured Bankman-Fried in his upcoming documentary, “Everyone is Lying to You for Money.” Despite the deep dive into Bankman-Fried’s life, McKenzie’s personal impression of him is decidedly unflattering. He described the crypto mogul as “very unimpressive, very not charming.”