Behind the Curtain: Untold Truths of America's Got Talent

As aspiring performers gear up for open call auditions on America’s Got Talent, it’s crucial to understand the limitations set forth by the show’s producers. While the talent is abundant, there are specific restrictions on what contestants can bring along to the auditions. Knowing these rules can help artists prepare adequately and avoid any last-minute surprises.

Prohibited Items for Contestants

Contestants should be aware that certain items are strictly prohibited during the open call auditions. According to the competition’s guidelines, “fire and special rigging are not allowed at open call auditions.” This means that while many acts may feature flames, participants cannot incorporate these elements into their performances at this stage.

Animal Acts Requirements

If a contestant plans to include an animal in their act, additional protocols are in place. Competitors must fill out an Animal Information Form and bring the animal’s vaccination record. This ensures the safety and well-being of all involved during the auditions.

Other Restricted Items

Moreover, contestants must avoid bringing other prohibited items to the auditions. The list includes “coolers (unless for medical reasons), fireworks, weapons, sharp tools, mace/pepper spray, illicit drugs, alcohol, [or] props requiring fire or pyrotechnics.” Adhering to these restrictions will help maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone involved.