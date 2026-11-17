Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn recently shared a meaningful family moment while dining in Spain with their eldest daughter, Bechet Allen. The gathering highlights the family’s ability to maintain a private life amid public scrutiny.

Family Dinner in Spain

On November 16, Bechet, 27, offered her followers a rare glimpse into their family life through an Instagram post. She captioned her snapshot with the playful remark, “One can consume a lot in a week,” as the family enjoyed a sumptuous seafood feast featuring an array of crab legs.

Capturing Candid Moments

In the shared photos, Bechet and Soon-Yi can be seen smiling at the camera in coordinating black and white striped tops, radiating a sense of warmth and togetherness. Alongside the dinner snapshots, Bechet also included candid footage of Woody, 90, and Soon-Yi, 56, strolling hand-in-hand through a picturesque park in Madrid. This glimpse of the couple, who are also parents to 26-year-old Manzie Tio Allen, showcases their enduring bond.

A Private Life Amid Public Attention

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi have carefully cultivated their relationship away from the public eye since their union in 1990, coinciding with the director’s controversial split from Mia Farrow. Soon-Yi, who was adopted by Farrow and composer André Previn, has become an integral part of Allen’s life, yet they often shield their family from media attention.