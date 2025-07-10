Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko Announce Engagement After 7 Years

In a heartwarming revelation, Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko are now engaged after seven years of a loving relationship. The couple, who first crossed paths in 2018, have shared a journey filled with growth, understanding, and mutual respect. Their engagement marks a new chapter in their lives, celebrated by their fans and loved ones. As they prepare for the future, their story is a testament to the power of love and patience.

Journey to Public Acknowledgment

Though Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko met in 2018, they chose to keep their relationship private for several years. It wasn’t until May 2022 that they decided to embrace the public eye. This decision was not taken lightly, as coming out publicly required careful deliberation and personal readiness for Becca, known for her appearance on The Bachelor.

“Hayley and I had a lot of conversations about being public and being private,” Becca shared during a May 2024 episode of the Made It Out podcast. “She was like, ‘I am so proud, and I have worked so hard to be proud of who I am that I don’t want to feel like I’m back in the closet.’ And I’m like, ‘I also don’t want you to feel like that. But if you can kind of see my perspective, I’m navigating being a public person, and having a public platform, being from The Bachelor, it is really hard.’

Building a Strong Foundation

The decision to go public was made easier by the confidence and stability they had built over four years. In a subsequent interview with E! News, Becca expressed gratitude for the strength of their connection, saying, “We’ve been together for four years, so the good thing is when we went public, we felt very solid in our relationship.”

The couple’s journey to engagement was underscored by a deep understanding of one another’s experiences and feelings. This mutual respect and love are what have brought them to this joyful milestone.

Embracing Love and Support

Despite the initial hesitations about public perception, the support they received was overwhelming. Reflecting on this outpouring of love, Becca noted, “I never could’ve predicted the support and love that we’ve gotten.”

As Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko look forward to their future together, they remain an inspiring example of love’s power to transcend challenges, offering hope and encouragement to others navigating similar paths.