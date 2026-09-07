Bebe Rexha Speaks Out Against Objectifying Comments on Her Breasts

Bebe Rexha has had enough of the unsolicited comments about her body, particularly from men on social media who tend to sexualize her figure. The Grammy-nominated singer, known for her empowering anthems like “I’m Good (Blue),” has opened up about her complex feelings surrounding her changing body and the online reactions they elicit.

Addressing Body Comments

On September 6, Rexha expressed her frustration on X, writing, “I don’t know what to do with my boobies. They just got so massive and I hate the straight men in my comments who only come for that but, then again, a girl still wanna dress sexy. Idk we need an app for girls and gays.” Her candid post reflects the emotional toll that public scrutiny can take on someone navigating changes in their physique.

Mixed Feelings About Fashion Choices

Rexha also shared her thoughts about societal perceptions of curvy women in fashion. She noted, “I feel like when girls with curvy bodies wear something tight, we automatically look slutty.” Her comments highlight the double standards women often face regarding their bodies and how they choose to dress them.

History of Addressing Body Image Issues

This isn’t the first time the 37-year-old singer has tackled comments about her appearance. After attending the 2025 Met Gala, Rexha posted a heartfelt message addressing critical remarks about her weight. She shared her struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and infertility, stating, “I’m so tired of people commenting on my weight. I have PCOS and struggle with infertility.” This candid revelation underscores the importance of understanding the personal battles many people face, making her fight against body shaming even more poignant.