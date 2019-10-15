The-most-popular-and-clever-23-tricks-that-will-make-you-look-stunning-in-any-minute-of-your-day

Every girl wants to look stunning at any moment of the day, whether is for a date, at work or a night out with the girls. Unfortunately in our busy lives hardly we find the time to pamper ourselves the way we want it. We decided to put together a list of most popular tips and tricks which will help each one of you to look glamorous in every moment of your day with less effort, time and money.

If you are not allergic to the essential oils then use cinnamon and peppermint oil to make your lips appear fuller and brighter. All you have to do is to add a few drops in your lip balm or lip gloss.

If you are using water-resistant makeup and you need a fast solution to take it off then the coconut and olive oil is what are you looking for. You will see how easy is to remove your make up even without a face cleanser.

If you want to thin your thick foundation just add a little of your moisturizing cream. Instead, if you have a too light shade of foundation and you want to make it darker mixing it with some liquid bronzer.

The cream highlighter is the solution for a dewy complexion and a fresh look. Apply a little bit on the most prominent parts of your face (nose bridge, cheekbones, chin and center of your forehead). For a visual lifting effect of your eyebrows and eyelids apply a bit of highlighter above your forehead and blend it towards your forehead.

Mix one tablespoon of baking soda to your gel face wash or cleansing milk, apply the mixture on your face and gently massage it for a few seconds, wash it off with warm water. Do it 2-3 times a week for glowing and radiant skin.

If your mascara is getting dry and you have no time to buy a new one, you can revive it with few drops of saline solution or by placing it under hot water for 5 minutes.

You don’t have to throw away your favorite powder make up products if broken (powder, blush or eyeshadow) you can fix them very easy with few drops of rubbing alcohol. Smooth the powder and the alcohol with a knife and leave it overnight. The alcohol will evaporate and the makeup will look like new.

If your nail polish became too thick, difficult to apply or hard to open, you can fix it very easily just hold it for a few minutes in hot water. Take it out shake and apply on your nails while it is still warm.

If you want to get rid of split ends without going to a hair salon twist your hair and cut all the stray hairs that are sticking out.

To keep your eyebrows in place longer then all you need is a little hairspray, just spray it on an old mascara wand and run it across your eyebrows.

If you need to refresh your hair but you don’t have time to wash it, you can prepare very fast a DIY dry shampoo mix some baby powder and cornstarch and you have a homemade natural solution for a fresh hair.

To create vertical curls at home, twist a section of your hair and iron them from the roots to the ends with the straightener. When done spray your hair with hairspray.

For shiny and smooth hair all you have to do is to apply a bit of regular skincare cream to the ends of your hair before going to bed.

If you bought a new pair of shoes and you want to avoid blister just apply some clear deodorant on your feet or use some crumbly powder.

In order to keep your eyelashes curled longer just warm up your eyelash curler for a few seconds with the hairdryer before you use it.

If you use Vaseline or ordinary school glue when doing your nails, the excess of nail polish will come off easily when it dries.

For a nice and easy to do nail design all you have to do is to apply first your base color and let dry, then attach some tape with holes and press firmly, apply a different colored polish. Let it dry and remove the tape and your nail design is ready.

If you want your perfume to last longer apply some Vaseline on your perfume points before applying your fragrance.

To add some thickness and texture to your hair take two hair bands and separate your hair in 2 ponytails one above the other. This simple trick you also make your hair look longer.

The pimples are always a problem they show up in the most unexpected moments or places but there is no reason to panic. A very simple trick to reduce the redness and bring down the inflammation is to take a cotton pad and soak it in eye drops. Freeze it for few minutes and then press it gently on top of the zip. In 20 minutes the blood vessels will contract and you will see the results.

For nice looking nails dissolve 2 aspirin pills, a vitamin A capsule and a tablespoon of sea salt and some vegetable oil in 200ml of water. Soak your fingers in the mixture for 10 minutes and then blot them with a paper towel.

The mouthwash is the solution if you run out of your deodorant suddenly it will kill the bacteria and keep your armpits fresh during the day. All you need to do is to apply some mouthwash on a cotton pad and apply it to your armpits.

To get the best results when removing unwanted hair is to exfoliate your skin first and a homemade trick is exactly what you need. Melt a bar of your regular soap add a tablespoon of chickpea flour, one of lentil flour and a tablespoon of turmeric, stir well the ingredients and get a new natural bar of soap which will exfoliate your dead skin.