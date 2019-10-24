Most young women are not trained to be professional models, but all of them are beautiful and special. If you want to pose like a professional, you need to learn how to avoid making some common mistakes.

Here are 10 tricks to look like a professional model in photos. Everybody will notice your charm if you take into consideration the right ways to reveal it through these easy and simple tips.

The posture

You must keep a specific posture to avoid looking fat in the photos. It will be a problem even if you have a slightly hunched back, so the best way to avoid it is to draw your shoulder blades closer together. Avoid leaning against the back of the chair or wall. Instead, sit half-turned to the camera.

The angle

If you choose a wrong angle, you will look as if you have a cumbersome silhouette and your legs will appear shorter than they are. So, do not sit with your legs facing the camera, or your body will appear as if it is trapped in a box. In this case, what you need to do is to slightly turn away from the camera and keeping your legs a little apart. For better results, be careful to gracefully place one leg above the other.

The torso

Your body will not look good in photos if you turn your torso away from the camera too much, because your upper body will look bulky and there will be a problem with the way your shoulders look like. They will appear round and narrow. Another thing is that your waist will seem wider. To avoid these situations, turn three-quarters toward the camera. This way you will appear as if you have a thinner waist and a bigger bust.

The face

You must avoid certain positions of your head. For example, it will look heavy and unnatural if you will clench your hand into a fist and prop your head against it. For the best results, highlight the contours of your face using your extended fingers. Another trick is to imitate the way you hold a pen. This way, you will look relaxed and graceful in photos.

Imitate touching

You must not touch for real, but to imitate touching, because otherwise your palms will be out of the frame and the attention will be disrupted from your best features and your face will appear smaller that it really is. When you pose and make a gesture with your hands you must imitate touching: hide your palms and trace or emphasize the contours of your face or body. You must not place your hands over your face or head. Without actually making a contact, your pose will be a correct one.

The chin

Put your chin forward so that your neck will be more visible. Avoid tilting your head forward, because your eyes should remain noticed, and your neck will appear slimmer. Although you may think it is not ok, this look will make you graceful and elegant in pictures.

Avoid crossing your arms

Lower your shoulders and do not cross your arms. If you want to pose properly, angle your body a little to the side when you are facing the camera, but avoid crossing your arms; instead, you could just put them down, without having a stiff attitude. Spread your arms slightly and your figure will be more defined. This pose will advantage you, because it will make you look great.

The posture of your arms

If you do not know where to put your arms while you are sitting down, you must take into consideration this advice: try using the “hourglass” body shape to create elegant visual lines that draw attention to your face and silhouette. Put your leg one above the other and put your elbows on the upper leg’s knee. Then, keep one arm in a vertical position and the other horizontal.

The visual lines to create visual lines, you must not stay stiff when you pose. A usual mistake is to sit straight and to keep your arms at your sides. For that to be avoided, you must move your arms away from your body. Instead of keeping them near you and make a stiff pose, use them to form straight lines and angles because they will highlight the contours of your silhouette and this is important because it creates an advantage for you.

Combine straight and curved lines

This combination is not an appropriate one, because it will ruin your image when you pose. To avoid this, it is recommended to stand in semi-profile facing the camera. Keep in mind you must leave empty space around your waist to be visible. Another important aspect is to arrange your arms in the correct position to drape along the curves of your body. This way, your figure will look graceful and your best features will be shown properly.

Avoid the illusion of baggy clothes

If you have the aspect of baggy clothes, the picture will not look great because they will create an illusion of a wider body and it will be difficult to obtain a balanced image. To have a great pose you must repair this aspect by keeping your clothes in an appropriate way and placing your hands on the front side of your hips. Remember to make sure your wrists are clearly visible. Another trick is to place one hand slightly above the other.

BONUS:

The elbows

Do not show your elbows when you pose, because the picture will look awkward and it will create an unnatural vibe. For example, if the elbows will point to the camera, they will have a strange posture and they will create a heavy image. To avoid this, you must not place your hands upon your neck or head while your elbows are visible. Instead, you can create a good proportion by keeping your arms inside the frame, in plain sight. This trick will show your best features. If you move your elbow slightly to the side, the visual lines will be noticed and your photo will be a successful one.