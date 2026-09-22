Azelaic Acid: The Secret Weapon Behind Alix Earle's Serum

Azelaic acid is gaining attention in the skincare community for its multifaceted benefits, particularly for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin. Renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties, this powerful ingredient not only helps to calm redness but also works effectively to fade dark spots, alleviate acne, and provide gentle exfoliation.

Key Ingredients in Azelaic Acid Formulations

In addition to azelaic acid, many formulations include supportive ingredients that enhance their overall effectiveness. Glycerin acts as a humectant, locking in moisture to keep the skin hydrated. Niacinamide is another key player, known for its ability to smooth skin texture and promote an even tone. Additionally, betaine helps strengthen the skin barrier, which is essential for maintaining healthy skin. Many products also feature a calm signal complex designed to combat visible signs of stress in the skin, further enhancing the soothing properties of the serum.

Incorporating Azelaic Acid into Your Skincare Routine

As with any new skincare product, it’s important to proceed with caution. A patch test is recommended, especially for individuals with sensitive skin, to ensure compatibility. Experts suggest starting with application a few times a week in the morning before advancing to daily use. This gradual approach can help assess how your skin responds to the acid without overwhelming it.