Ayman El Amir’s Dark Comedy Unveils Egypt’s Fame Obsession

Egyptian filmmaker Ayman El Amir is set to bring his unique vision to the big screen once again with his upcoming satirical comedy, “A Pair of Shoes in the Dark Corner of the Moon.” Following the success of his acclaimed documentary “The Brink of Dreams,” which won the Golden Eye Award at Cannes, El Amir is currently developing this new project as part of the Crossroads Co-Production Forum at the Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

Unearthing Dreams in a Remote Village

Set against the backdrop of a remote Egyptian village, “A Pair of Shoes in the Dark Corner of the Moon” tells the story of George, a quirky Coptic dreamer aspiring to become a famous actor. Unfortunately, he finds himself trapped in the role of extra in low-budget films. Amid promises of a sewage mega-project for his village, George gets a surprising opportunity when he is chosen as a contestant on a space-themed reality TV show that claims to offer a journey to the moon. Overnight, he gains fame and is hailed as a national hero.

The Illusion of Fame

However, this newfound glory is short-lived, as the show is quickly exposed as a scam, leading George to return home in disgrace. Shunned by his community and disillusioned by the unfulfilled promises of the sewage project, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Through this experience, George learns about his true identity and finds a sense of belonging while exploring the essence of resilience.

A Reflection of Contemporary Issues

El Amir expresses that “A Pair of Shoes in the Dark Corner of the Moon” addresses a pivotal moment in Egyptian history, marked by “unregulated capitalism.” He describes a stark contrast between the government’s lavish visions of a “New Republic” and the reality faced by millions of ordinary Egyptians striving for the unfulfilled “Egyptian Dream.” The film poignantly asks, “How do you plan a future that is not in your control?”

Challenging Societal Norms

“In a society where we only discuss failure as a precursor to success,” El Amir remarks, “this contemporary dark comedy fable satirizes our obsession with success and fame at any cost.” At its core, the narrative reflects on aspirations within Egyptian society and the invisible barriers hindering dreams of equality and self-made successes. The director elaborates, “It’s a deeply reflective story about identity, belonging, and how we perceive ourselves,” highlighting the importance of being recognized as one truly is.

Exploring Underrepresented Voices

With “A Pair of Shoes,” El Amir returns to Barsha, the village where he spent years while creating “The Brink of Dreams.” He contrasts the harsh realities of life there—characterized by “an unforgiving sun, a parched earth, and a high unemployment rate”—with the glittering narrative of a “New Egypt.” His desire is to showcase this “unexplored and unseen” side of Egypt on screen.

Reflecting on his previous work’s theatrical release, El Amir shared how audience Q&As revealed the prevalent stereotypes held by urban Egyptians about those in the southern regions. He points out that the last decade of Egyptian cinema has primarily displayed luxurious lifestyles, representing less than 10% of the population. “We rarely see people from the south on screen,” he asserts, calling for a necessary representation that reflects the true diversity of Egyptian society.

Development and Future Plans

Currently in advanced development, “A Pair of Shoes in the Dark Corner of the Moon” has secured initial financing and is scheduled to go into production at the end of 2028. Recently, the project received a $10,000 grant from Arab Radio & Television and an additional $10,000 production grant from ESLSCA University at the CineGouna Industry Platform.

At the Thessaloniki festival, El Amir aims to connect with European and international co-producers who align with his vision and can assist in navigating funding avenues. He notes that while the village scenes are set to be shot in southern Egypt, the space-themed reality show sequences can be filmed in partner countries.