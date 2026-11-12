Aspyn Ovard’s Daughter Faces Heartbreaking Cancer Diagnosis

Aspyn Ovard, known for her role in the reality series Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, recently shared heartbreaking news about her family as they face an unimaginable health crisis. The mother of three daughters—Cove, 7, Lola, 5, and Elle, 2—revealed that one of her children has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

A Devastating Diagnosis

During a tearful confessional interview for the Hulu show, which premiered on November 12, Ovard described the life-altering moment her family received the diagnosis. “Everything happened so, just out of nowhere,” she expressed emotionally. “One day she was OK, and then the next day she wasn’t.”

Living with Uncertainty

The 30-year-old mother conveyed the profound shock that accompanied the diagnosis, recalling her disbelief in the hospital. “At the hospital, you’re like, ‘It has to be fine,'” she said. “You can’t fathom that they’re actually going to tell you that your baby has cancer, and that it’s terminal. She could be gone in a month, we don’t know. I’ve been living like that for over three years, just having no idea.”

Challenges in Personal Relationships