Arnold’s Record-Breaking Earnings from ‘Twins’ Surprised Even Him

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently surprised fans during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” by revealing that the 1988 comedy “Twins” stands as his most financially rewarding film. While action blockbusters like “The Terminator” have dominated box office totals, it was “Twins” that earned Schwarzenegger over $40 million through a savvy back end deal. This revelation sheds light on the significance of strategic profit-sharing agreements in the film industry.

The Strategic Deal Behind “Twins”

During the interview, Schwarzenegger explained the unique financial arrangement that made “Twins” so lucrative. Instead of a standard salary, the actor and his co-star Danny DeVito opted for a percentage of the film’s profits. “We got no money for the salary but ownership with a piece of the back end,” Schwarzenegger noted, highlighting how this deal turned out to be exceptionally profitable. “It was fantastic. We went all the way to the bank with that.”

An Unlikely Comedy Star

At the time of “Twins,” Arnold Schwarzenegger was primarily known for his action roles in films like “The Terminator,” “Predator,” and “Conan the Barbarian.” The decision to cast him in a comedy seemed unconventional. As Schwarzenegger recounted in a conversation with his son Patrick for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, he faced skepticism: “Why would they [cast me in a comedy?]” The prevailing thought was that his action persona was too lucrative to alter, but director Ivan Reitman and DeVito saw potential.

Cleverly Negotiated Profits

Facing resistance, Schwarzenegger devised a plan to make the movie feasible. He proposed that he, DeVito, and Reitman waive their salaries, reducing the film’s budget to $16.5 million. In return, they secured 40% of the backend profits—a decision that paid off handsomely. The film grossed $216 million worldwide and continued to earn through home video sales. This unconventional approach to compensation ended up being the best deal Schwarzenegger ever made.

The Unmade Sequel

Despite its success, “Twins” never saw a sequel. Plans for a follow-up called “Triplets,” which would have seen Eddie Murphy join the cast, were in place, but the project stalled after Reitman’s passing. Although the sequel never materialized, the original’s box office triumph solidified “Twins” as a highlight in Schwarzenegger’s career.

