Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Dating Again in February 2020?

Kylie Jenner talked openly regarding her connection with Travis Scott, her ex-boyfriend, papa of her child Stormi Webster, as well as “best friend” to Harper’s Bazaar in a meeting released the other day. But on the same day, numerous resources talked with TMZ as well as E! regarding exactly how close Scott, as well as Jenner, have obtained. They aren’t dating, however, wow, they’re close.

Scott, as well as Jenner, introduced their split in October, as well as in the months considering that tabloid resources have been encouraged sometimes, they will come back with each other as well as extra skeptical at others that dating once again is an opportunity. In January, a settlement had not been on the table. It’s February currently, however, as well as it resembles Travis as well as Kylie 2.0 gets on the cusp of taking place.

TMZ was informed by numerous resources that Scott, as well as Jenner, were “pretty inseparable” as well as “appeared to be into each other” at Stormi’s 2nd birthday celebration this previous weekend break. However, they did not reveal any type of PERSONAL ORGANIZER.

E! obtained two resources to speak even more verbosely regarding exactly how points are in between Scott as well as Jenner They reside in different homes; however Scott comes “all the time” as well as when he isn’t there, both are “always FaceTiming and texting,” a resource claimed.

“They are spending more and more time together and enjoying it,” that resource claimed. “It seems like the natural next step will be to get back together.”

A 2nd resource informed E! that “Kylie and Travis are not officially back together but are pros at co-parenting Stormi at this point. Stormi keeps them very close, and they are on amazing terms.”

Planning her birthday celebration brought both with each other; however, they remain in no thrill to be in a partnership now. “They have not had a deep discussion about getting back together and are very happy at the stage they are at right now,” E!’s 2nd resource claimed. “It has been brought up many times, but they are going with the flow. They both truly still care about each other, and there are strong feelings there. They will inevitably get back together. Everyone around them sees the love they share and thinks they should just give it another chance.”

As of what Jenner claimed formally of their bond, she informed Harper’s Bazaar, “We have such a fantastic connection. We resemble buddies. We both love Stormi as well as desire what’s finest for her. We remain linked as well as collaborated. I think of [my parents] in scenarios with Stormi, what they would certainly do. They were extremely hands-on with me, as well as I desire the same for Stormi.”