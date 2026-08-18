Allman Betts Family Revival Celebrates 10 Years with Special Guests

Devon Allman and Duane Betts, sons of iconic Allman Brothers Band founding members Gregg Allman and Dicky Betts, are gearing up to celebrate a significant milestone—the 10th anniversary of the Allman Betts Family Revival Tour. Known for its heartfelt homage to their fathers’ music, the tour promises an unforgettable series of performances.

Tour Details

Dubbed “A Decade of Revival Tour,” this year’s journey will feature 20 dates and showcases the Allman Betts Band alongside an impressive lineup of rotating guests, including notable artists such as Robert Randolph, Sierra Hull, Judith Hill, Andy Frasco, Luther Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Steel Beans, Larry McCray, Cody Dickinson, Alex Orbison, and Abby Stahlschmidt. For additional lineup information and ticket details, fans can visit the tour’s official website.

Expressing their excitement, Devon Allman said, “I can’t believe it’s been 10 years of our beautiful gathering of friends to celebrate our dads’ songbook. Being the faithful custodians to this historic body of work is not lost on Duane and I. It is our high honor. We couldn’t possibly hold it any closer to our hearts. We can’t wait to evoke the spirits and celebrate 10 years. Be with us.”

Duane Betts shared his enthusiasm as well, adding, “10 years strong! It’s a gift playing this timeless songbook with so many of our beautiful, talented friends. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have the Revival continue into year 10. See y’all on the road!”

Performance Format

Each concert will deliver a unique experience, featuring two sets. The first set will pay tribute to songs from the original lineup of the Allman Brothers Band in the 1970s, while the second will spotlight material from the 1990s era of the band.

A Celebrated Tradition

Originally conceived as a 70th birthday celebration for Gregg Allman, the annual event has evolved into a beloved tradition. The Revival Tour serves as a platform for Devon and Duane to honor their families’ legacies, channeling the spirit of the musical legends who came before them through a diverse ensemble of blues, Americana, country, and rock musicians.